West Nile fever: How is it different from malaria?

A man from Kerala’s Thrissur reportedly succumbed to West Nile fever last week. According to Kerala’s State Health Minister, Veena George, controlling the growth of mosquitoes and carrying out source destruction are essential to prevent this illness.

Here’s what you need to know about the condition

The West Nile virus is a single-stranded RNA virus that causes a mosquito-borne disease known as West Nile fever. The infection spreads amongst humans from infected bites of Culex mosquitoes, said Dr Sulaiman Ladhani, Consulting Chest Physician , MD Chest and Tuberculosis, Masina Hospital, Mumbai. “These mosquitoes get the virus from infected birds since birds are the natural host for this virus. So, in addition to human beings, horses and other mammals can also get infected,” he told indianexpress.com.

Symptoms

This virus causes mild, flu-like symptoms that include fever, headache, body aches, skin rash, and sometimes swollen lymph glands. Many a time, a person doesn’t even know he/she has been infected. But, if the infected person is over 60 years of age, and severely immunocompromised, then the chances of complications are high as the brain can get affected. This may further lead to life-threatening infections such as encephalitis or meningitis.

Treatment

Unfortunately, no specific treatment is available. And, since it is mostly asymptomatic; many people do not even realise they have been infected. However, if severe, then one may require hospitalisation and supportive care.

Prevention

*Get rid of standing water so that mosquitoes do not get a breeding ground.

*Wear long pants, full sleeve shirts, loose-fitting, and light-coloured clothes.

*Use insect repellents, mats, and creams to keep mosquitos at bay. At home, use mosquito nets.

*Get fogging done, if possible, as it can reach areas where mosquitoes hide. Sometimes, putting oil in stagnated water may also help eliminate mosquitoes.

How is it different from malaria?

The similarities are that they are both mosquito-borne diseases and sometimes, both can be potentially life-threatening. However, malaria is caused by a parasite called plasmodium, and the West Nile virus is a single-stranded RNA virus that causes West Nile fever. Also, while the female Anopheles mosquito transmits malaria to humans, Culex mosquitoes transmit the West Nile virus.

Additionally, malaria presents symptoms like fever with chills and, an immediately throbbing headache with chances of complications being high. But the symptoms of West Nile virus do not always immediately become evident. Treatment wise, malaria has a specific line of treatment and can be cured. There is no specific treatment for West Nile virus because it is a viral disease. As reported, many people do not even realise they have been infected.

However, complications are possible in both cases.

