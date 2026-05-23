Kendall Jenner likes waking up early, hates all nighters: ‘They give me anxiety’

Kendall Jenner’s demanding modelling career leaves her with a packed schedule, and waking up early helps her stay on top of her game. Early start to the day helps her juggle between flights, photo shoots and campaigns while also carving out time to work out and meditate.

During a candid chat with Emma Chamberlain on her podcast back in January 2025, the supermodel opened up about why she prefers rising early, “I like getting up early, if I don’t have work, I don’t like to, but I also enjoy getting a full day. I’m the type of person who’s had only a few all nighters in my life, they give me anxiety,” she told Chamberlain.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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According to Dr Dattatray Solanke, consultant gastroenterologist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, waking up early aligns with the body’s natural circadian rhythm, particularly for early chronotypes, or those who identify as “morning people”. Sharing how waking up early can positively impact the body, Dr Solanke listed some benefits below:

Improved sleep quality: Aligning your sleep with the natural light-dark cycle promotes deeper, more restorative sleep. An earlier bedtime allows your body to spend more time in REM (rapid eye movement) and deep sleep stages, which are crucial for physical and mental recovery.

Better energy levels: Sleeping early and waking early ensures consistent energy throughout the day. Your body gets sufficient time to recover, leading to better focus and alertness, especially in the morning. Not sleeping enough can result in feeling restless, anxious and nervous all day.

Hormonal regulation: Melatonin, the sleep hormone, peaks earlier in the evening, facilitating easier sleep onset. Additionally, better cortisol regulation in the morning helps you wake up feeling alert and refreshed.

Improved metabolism: An early bedtime supports efficient metabolic processes, reducing late-night cravings that can disrupt digestion. Your body digests and utilises food more effectively when you sleep earlier and wake up early.

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Practical steps to ease in

Dr Solanke suggests starting by shifting your bedtime and wake-up time by 15-30 minutes earlier each day until you reach your goal. This is less abrupt and helps your body adjust to the new schedule. “Maintain the same wake-up time daily, even on weekends, to regulate your internal clock,” he tells indianexpress.com.

The expert advised avoiding caffeine, large meals, or intense workouts close to bedtime. Instead, engage in relaxing activities like reading, meditation, or light stretching. “Establish a calming evening routine to signal to your body that it’s time to hit the bed. This can include dimming lights, listening to soft music, or taking a warm bath,” he shares.

Dr Solanke also recommends spending time in natural light during the day, especially in the morning, to help reset your circadian rhythm. “This will make it easier to fall asleep and wake up early,” he concludes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.