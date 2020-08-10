From Kelly Osbourne to Adele: Know celeb diet secrets for weight loss

Kelly Osbourne, Adele have caught the attention of fans with their remarkable weight loss. (Source: kellyosbourne/Instagram, adele/Instagram)

British actor Kelly Osbourne’s dramatic weight loss has left her fans awestruck. The 35-year-old has been posting a series of pictures on Instagram after shedding kilos.

It was while replying to a comment on one of her Instagram pictures that Osbourne revealed she had lost about six stone (38 kg).

Osbourne has long credited her weight loss to vegan diet which she has been following since 2012. She had earlier written on Instagram, “I really miss eating cheese so today I tried ‘vegan shell pasta and creamy sauce’ aka Mac & cheese… you can not tell the difference,” according to mirror.co.uk.

“I used to think being a vegan was boring. Now I have more fun with food now than I ever have before,” she had added.

Vegan diet involves abstinence from meat and animal products. So, it automatically relies on whole grains, fruits, vegetables, beans, peas, nuts, seeds, among other foods. Several studies have shown that vegans tend to be thinner and have lower body mass index (BMI), as compared to non-vegans.

A while ago, international singing sensation Adele also caught attention after losing seven stone (44 kg). Her birthday picture, post-weight loss, went viral recently. Besides exercise, Adele is known to have followed sirtfood diet. Read to know all about this weight-loss inducing diet.

Besides, even Isn’t It Romantic actor Rebel Wilson also shed about 40 pounds (18 kg), thanks to her fitness trainer and nutritionist Jono Castano. In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Castano talked about how he advised a balanced “supplementation and multivitamins” regime along with a five-day workout week combining high-intensity exercise with comparatively less strenuous movements. It included, “stretching, sleeping well and making sure you are not stressed,” he was quoted as saying.

According to People, Wilson has also been following what is dubbed Mayr diet, based on “Mayr Cure” created by Austrian physician Dr Franz Xaver. The diet involves the elimination of snacking, reducing gluten and dairy intake, and slow eating whole foods with high alkaline content like vegetables, fresh fish, and sheep’s milk yogurt, to boost the immune system and reduce inflammation.

