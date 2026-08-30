How Keerthy Suresh lost 9kg with cardio and no protein shakes: ‘Almost 6-7 egg whites in a day’

Keerthy Suresh, a popular actor in the Tamil film industry, lost 9kg for a role back in 2018-19. Her secret? Cardio exercises and a high-protein, low-carb diet. During a 2025 interaction, the Mahanati actor opened up about her weight loss diet in detail.

“I think this is the best point in my life, where I think I’m the healthiest. I take a lot of egg whites…almost six to seven egg whites in a day. I take paneer, I take tofu, chana, soya and pulses, and honestly, I don’t take even a protein shake,” Suresh told Behindwoods Hits.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.