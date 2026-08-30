How Keerthy Suresh lost 9kg with cardio and no protein shakes: ‘Almost 6-7 egg whites in a day’

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Keerthy Suresh, a popular actor in the Tamil film industry, lost 9kg for a role back in 2018-19. Her secret? Cardio exercises and a high-protein, low-carb diet. During a 2025 interaction, the Mahanati actor opened up about her weight loss diet in detail.
“I think this is the best point in my life, where I think I’m the healthiest. I take a lot of egg whites…almost six to seven egg whites in a day. I take paneer, I take tofu, chana, soya and pulses, and honestly, I don’t take even a protein shake,” Suresh told Behindwoods Hits.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
But is this diet healthy?
Explaining that protein is essential for muscle strength, energy, immunity, and overall metabolic health, Pravalika Londe, Clinical Nutritionist, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, said: “Many people think high-protein food is expensive or difficult to prepare, but as Keerthy Suresh shared in the interview, simple additions to everyday home food can improve protein intake and help you lose weight easily.”
“Dal, sprouts, or roasted chana are the easiest option to elevate your regular meals. You can mix sprouts into salads, poha, or sandwiches for extra nutrition. Adding an extra bowl of dal with lunch or dinner is also a simple way to increase protein without loading up on carbs,” she tells indianexpress.com.
Unless you’re lactose intolerant, Londe suggests including paneer, curd, or milk in daily meals in the right portion size. “Paneer can be added to parathas, sabzi, pulao, or sandwiches. Curd is good in protein, calcium and supports gut health,” she says, adding that even a cup of yoghurt or milk can help improve daily protein intake.
According to her, eggs are an excellent source of protein, and removing the yolk takes away the risk of overdoing bad cholesterol or extra fats. Chicken, fish, or soy products are perfect if you consume non-vegetarian food. “Boiled eggs can be eaten as snacks, while soy chunks can be added to curries, pulao, or fried rice,” she says.
“Peanuts, almonds, sesame seeds, flaxseeds, and pumpkin seeds when sprinkled over curd, smoothies, oats, or salads or even seed powder to chapathis or rotis can further enhancing a simple recipe.” Alternatively, peanut chutney or peanut powder with meals is also a healthy option, she recommends.
Finally, Londe says protein-rich flours are an easy cheat. “Mix besan, ragi, soybean flour or sattu with wheat flour while making rotis or chheelas can increase nutrition profile without modifying taste or raising calorie count too much,” she shares.
While a protein-rich diet helps improve strength, supports recovery, keeps a person full for longer, and supports overall wellbeing for both children and adults, Londe reiterates that proper consultation with a qualified dietitian is required “in order to know about portion control as excess of anything is not recommended”.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.