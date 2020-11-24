Keeping clean: Here are some effective washroom hacks to stay safe in the pandemic

Germs mostly inhabit toilet seats, the floor, the flush, taps and door handles; clean and wipe them every now and then. (Source: Pixabay)

Staying clean and maintaining a sense of personal hygiene has become extremely important now more than ever. And when it comes to cleanliness, it always begins at home. If you can keep your personal space clean, you ensure your safety and that of your loved ones, in the ongoing pandemic.

When it comes to home cleaning, it is necessary that you begin from the bathroom, where a person spends a significant amount of their time every day. Germs mostly inhabit toilet seats, the floor, the flush, taps and door handles. As such, Vikas Bagaria, the founder of Pee Safe shares six highly effective hygiene hacks with indianexpress.com. Read on.

* Keep the floor clean: The washroom floor should be carefully cleaned and mopped. While sweeping the floor, all trash has to be carefully picked and removed. The best way is to use a long broom and mop. Stand in one corner and then cover every square foot of the floor area with multiple overlapping strokes from different angles.

* Disinfect: It is always good to disinfect the toilet area at least one more time than you feel is enough. Use good quality surface disinfectants, floor cleaning liquids, toilet seat disinfectant sprays, and thoroughly scrub high touch surfaces like flush handles, doorknobs, taps, paper towel dispensers, electric switches, washbasins and wall tiles. After applying the disinfectants, let them stay for several minutes.

* Hand hygiene: Our hands are the biggest germ carriers. You must, therefore, be extremely careful before touching the flush handle or taps as they may be teeming with bacteria and viruses. Once you touch them, these harmful microbes move to your hands and then land at other things that you touch. It is important to thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water after every use of the toilet.

* Keep the lid down: Whenever the toilet is flushed, a plume of bacteria and other harmful microbes is created. This tiny and germ-filled aerosol-cloud usually covers the toilet seat and the surrounding area. Hence, if we keep the toilet lid down and then flush it, there will be less likelihood of any such microbial plume spreading the germs across the toilet.

* Wash and disinfect toilet brushes: We use toilet brushes to clean the toilet seat, but do we regularly clean them? In case you are not doing it already, then make it a practice to clean toilet brushes after every use. A good-quality disinfecting detergent must be used to wash the toilet brushes and the brushes should be changed after a duration of six months or so.

* Ventilation: Poorly-ventilated toilets remain humid and support microbial growth. On the other hand, if the toilet is well ventilated, humidity remains low and the toilet becomes less conducive for germs to thrive in.

