Keep or extract: How to know if your wisdom teeth are actually trouble

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
It is a common belief that wisdom teeth need to be extracted. It almost feels inevitable and scary to many. But do all wisdom teeth actually need to be extracted? Not necessarily, experts say.
Dr Tanu Gupta, Senior Consultant – Dental Science, ShardaCare–Healthcity, explains that some people can safely keep their wisdom teeth for life if the teeth grow properly and do not create dental problems. “If the tooth is healthy, properly aligned, fully erupted, and easy to clean, it can safely remain for life,” Dr Gupta assures.
Wisdom teeth, also called third molars, are the last teeth to emerge, usually during the late teens or twenties. The problem is that many people simply do not have enough space in their jaw.
This lack of space can lead to crowding, swelling, infections, pain, or damage to nearby teeth.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
According to Dr Gupta, problematic wisdom teeth often cause noticeable symptoms such as “pain at the back of the mouth, swelling in the gums, difficulty opening the mouth, bad breath, headache, jaw pain, or repeated infections.”
Food can sometimes get trapped around partially erupted wisdom teeth, increasing the risk of gum infections and swelling.
However, experts warn that not all problematic wisdom teeth hurt immediately. In some cases, silent damage may continue inside the mouth without obvious symptoms.
That is why dental X-rays and regular check-ups become important. “If you notice persistent discomfort, swelling, or difficulty chewing, it is best to consult a dentist early before complications worsen.”
Dentists sometimes recommend removing wisdom teeth before pain even starts — especially if scans show future complications are likely.
“Younger patients usually heal faster, and the procedure tends to be easier before the roots fully develop.”
Dr Gupta explains that if a wisdom tooth is impacted, growing sideways, or likely to damage nearby teeth, early removal may help prevent bigger problems later.
At the same time not every wisdom tooth requires preventive extraction. The decision usually depends on the tooth’s position, available jaw space, oral hygiene, and overall risk of future complications.
Impacted wisdom teeth are teeth trapped partially or completely under the gums or jawbone. If left untreated for long periods, they can trigger repeated infections, severe pain, gum disease, tooth decay, swelling, bad breath, and even damage nearby healthy teeth.
“In some cases, cysts may form around the impacted tooth, affecting the jawbone over time,” the dentist cautions.
Some people may not notice symptoms initially, but internal damage can still quietly progress.
Delaying treatment for severely impacted wisdom teeth may eventually lead to more complex dental procedures and longer recovery later on.
That is why dentists recommend regular monitoring rather than assuming every wisdom tooth is harmless — or that every wisdom tooth automatically needs removal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.