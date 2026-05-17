Keep or extract: How to know if your wisdom teeth are actually trouble

Did you get your wisdom tooth removed? (Image: Freepik)

It is a common belief that wisdom teeth need to be extracted. It almost feels inevitable and scary to many. But do all wisdom teeth actually need to be extracted? Not necessarily, experts say.

Dr Tanu Gupta, Senior Consultant – Dental Science, ShardaCare–Healthcity, explains that some people can safely keep their wisdom teeth for life if the teeth grow properly and do not create dental problems. “If the tooth is healthy, properly aligned, fully erupted, and easy to clean, it can safely remain for life,” Dr Gupta assures.

Wisdom teeth, also called third molars, are the last teeth to emerge, usually during the late teens or twenties. The problem is that many people simply do not have enough space in their jaw.