Kaun Banega Crorepati contestant couldn’t answer question about this commonly used spice; know about it here

Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati continues to hook the audience with some interesting questions even after 13 long years. As such, yesterday’s episode had Big B with a young contestant, Naivedya Agarwal, who managed to bag Rs 12.5 lakh on the quiz reality show.

After successfully answering 12 questions, Agarwal failed to answer the question that could have won him Rs 25 lakh and had to quit the show. The question that left him puzzled was: ‘Which spice, prepared from the gum of a plant, chiefly grows in Afghanistan and Iran?’ The options were saffron, asafoetida, cinnamon and mace. Do you know the answer? Well, it’s asafoetida.

ALSO READ | Nutritionist recommends top 3 foods for good digestion during the wedding season

Asafoetida, scientifically known as Ferula asafoetida, is the dried sap obtained from the roots of Ferula plants. Chiefly grown in Afghanistan and Iran, it’s a commonly used spice in Indian kitchens, where it is known as hing.

“It not just adds taste to your meals but also has several health benefits, mainly aiding your digestive problems,” nutritionist Karishma Shah said. Further, she listed out several benefits of asafoetida.

*It’s a fantastic aid for digestive issues like bloating, acidity or any discomfort in the stomach.

*It helps cure nausea.

*Hing makes it easier to digest pulses. Therefore, it is commonly used in tempering.

*Hing can be used to cure stomach issues in babies. Mix a little bit of the spice with oil and massage it on the stomach.

*It is good for people of all age groups.

*It also has antibacterial, antifungal and antimicrobial properties.

“But adding too much of hing can make your food bitter. So, make sure you add just a pinch of it while cooking your meals, to enhance its taste and reap its various benefits,” the nutritionist told indianexpress.com.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!