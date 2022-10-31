Katrina Kaif’s mother-in-law makes sweet potatoes for her on diet; find out how shakarkandi helps

Katrina Kaif, who married Vicky Kaushal in November last year, recently shared how in the initial months of their marriage, her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal urged the actor to have parathas, which she could not as “I am on a diet“. However, now, she prepares sweet potatoes for her. “Initially, mummyji used to urge me a lot to have parathas, and since I am on a diet, I couldn’t have it. So I used to just have a bite. And now that we have almost completed a year of our marriage, mummyji now prepares sweet potatoes for me,” the Phone Booth actor revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show, as co-actor Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed that she used to get panjiri made by her mother-in-law on the set.

Considering Katrina is one of the fittest actors in the industry, it is no surprise that she abides by a stringent fitness and diet routine. So, how does sweet potato or shakarkandi help those on a diet?

Here’s a low-down from Garima Goyal, registered dietitian and diabetes educator, who shared that that the starchy tuber is considered a ‘superfood’ and for good reason. “Due to its vibrant colour and sweet taste, from children to elderly, everyone enjoys eating shakardandi and relishes its taste. Sweet potato is an excellent novel source of natural health promoting compounds. It is also a perfect superfood for those on a weight loss journey,” she told indianexpress.com.

She further listed some reasons why it deserves a place in your diet plan

High fibre content

This root vegetable is a rich source of complex carbohydrates and fibre. In fact, the fibre content present in this tuber is viscous soluble fibre, which forms a gel-like consistency in the digestive tract and slows down digestion, adding to the feeling of satiety post eating it. Fibre also helps to manage blood glucose levels, boosts gut health, and improves digestion. So those on a weight loss diet plan can enjoy a snack with sweet potato.

Low glycemic index (GI)

Glycemic index of a food refers to the spike in the blood glucose levels after the consumption of food. Consuming high GI foods leads to insulin resistance and predisposes a person to the risk of type 2 diabetes. Although sweet potato are sweet and contain carbohydrates, they have a low GI. So they cause less spike in blood sugar levels.

High water content

A well-hydrated body has a fast metabolism, and the high water content in sweet potato gives a kick start to the body’s metabolic system. Also hydration plays a key role in flushing out the toxins from the body and reducing fat accumulation in the body cells.

Anti-inflammatory value

Since this vegetable reduces inflammation, it doesn’t allow the fat cells to grow and hence promotes weight loss.

Nutrient-dense

This root vegetable is nutrient-dense. It contains anthocyanins, carotenoids, and various phytonutrients, imparting it nutritional value.

Weight management

Presence of viscous fibre in sweet potato aids in weight loss as they reduce appetite. This feeling of fullness is followed by low caloric intake, which in turn leads to weight loss.

“Medicinal properties – this vegetable is also a storehouse of antioxidants, thereby exhibiting anti-diabetic, hepato-protective, anti cancer and anti inflammatory properties,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.

Stressing that for weight loss, the foremost rule is calorie deficit or consuming lesser calories than what one burns, Goyal said, “It means opting for healthy foods, and sweet potato is an healthy alternative to junk snack items.”

How to have?

– Instead of roasting the sweet potato, steaming or boiling it preserves its slow releasing carbohydrates and nutrient value.

What to keep in mind?

“Eat it in moderation as overdoing of anything is detrimental to health,” she noted.

