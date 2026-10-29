Katrina Kaif is in no hurry to ‘bounce back’ after pregnancy: ‘Will reach there at my own pace’

New mothers are often expected to meet unrealistic beauty standards, lose weight, and return to their pre-pregnancy bodies in record time. Katrina Kaif has faced similar scrutiny. But while the internet has been busy dissecting her postpartum appearance in paparazzi videos and comparing it with her early modelling days, the Bollywood actor has remained unbothered by the noise.

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“Bounce back? From where?” Kaif scoffed during a recent interaction with Vogue India. “I have taken a step ahead to something that was a deep desire in my heart, so why would I want to go back?” she told the publication.