Katrina Kaif is in no hurry to ‘bounce back’ after pregnancy: ‘Will reach there at my own pace’

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New mothers are often expected to meet unrealistic beauty standards, lose weight, and return to their pre-pregnancy bodies in record time. Katrina Kaif has faced similar scrutiny. But while the internet has been busy dissecting her postpartum appearance in paparazzi videos and comparing it with her early modelling days, the Bollywood actor has remained unbothered by the noise.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“Bounce back? From where?” Kaif scoffed during a recent interaction with Vogue India. “I have taken a step ahead to something that was a deep desire in my heart, so why would I want to go back?” she told the publication.
“The first few days after I gave birth, it was an indescribable feeling to see Vihaan’s face and know that four years of a journey for me and Vicky had led to this,” she shared, further adding, “I am very aware of my fitness journey and where my body feels at its most energetic. I will reach there at my own pace.”
Every postpartum weight loss journey is unique
Consultant dietitian Garima Goyal says that every woman’s postpartum journey is different, and recovery should never be measured against someone else’s timeline.
From a clinical perspective, she explains that the body undergoes profound hormonal, metabolic, and physical changes during pregnancy and childbirth. After delivery, it needs time to recover from changes in the uterus, abdominal muscles, pelvic floor, and overall body composition.
“Factors such as breastfeeding, sleep deprivation, stress, age, genetics, thyroid health, and activity levels all influence how quickly postpartum weight changes occur,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.
What does healthy weight loss look like?
Goyal cites studies that describe gradual weight loss of around 0.5 kg per week as medically appropriate and generally safe for most women.
“Rapid dieting or excessive exercise soon after childbirth may compromise recovery, reduce energy levels, and, in breastfeeding mothers, may even affect milk production if calorie intake becomes too restrictive,” she warns.
According to her, postpartum weight retention should not be overlooked. “Many women continue to lose weight gradually over one to two years after childbirth, and for some, it may take even longer,” she says, adding that this does not indicate failure, but simply reflects the body’s natural recovery process.
What to focus on
Instead of focusing only on the number on the scale, Goyal recommends adequate nutrition, sufficient protein, gentle physical activity, pelvic floor rehabilitation, good sleep, and mental well-being as crucial for postpartum health.
“These factors contribute not only to healthy weight management but also to long-term recovery and overall health, she adds.
Goyal finally says, Kaif’s words also remind us that celebrity transformations are a result of the combined effort of “personal trainers, dietitians, chefs, and flexible schedules” — all things not so accessible to new moms. As such, she concludes, comparing oneself to these timelines can create unrealistic expectations and unnecessary pressure.