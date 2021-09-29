Kate Moss’ daughter Lila praised for walking the Milan runway wearing insulin pump

Lila Moss, 19, recently made a runway appearance for Fendi x Versace at the Milan Fashion Week with her supermodel mother Kate Moss.

But what caught people’s attention was the insulin pump attached to the upper left side of her thigh while she sashayed down the ramp in a bodysuit. The photographs that feature Lila, who has Type 1 diabetes, wearing an omnipod — a wireless insulin management system used by diabetics — received praise online.

“Absolutely love that you don’t hide your pod, you’re an inspiration to so many living with T1 diabetes,” one person wrote on her pictures, while another said, “Thank you for wearing your insulin pump so proudly”.

Another user, also a diabetic, gave a shoutout, “As a fellow T1 diabetic (and ex-model), THANK YOU for wearing your device on the freaking runway! You are a queen and I want these pics everywhere cos the more we share of T1 diabetes the better.”

ALSO READ | Health tips for diabetics: Three lifestyle habits to manage blood sugar levels

There are two ways to intake insulin – either by injecting it or by through a pump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lila Grace (@lilamoss)

Type 1 diabetes is a condition in which the pancreas produce little or no insulin, and often starts from childhood, as per MayoClinic.

How does an insulin pump help manage type 1 diabetes?

Everyone with type 1 diabetes can use an insulin pump. The pump is of the size of a smartphone and can be attached to the body with the help of an infusion set.

“This device is computerised and helps in delivering insulin via a thin tube that goes under your skin. If you use a pump, then you will require lesser needle sticks. One needs to have one shot every few days, after which you change the infusion set. When compared to shots, the pump is accurate and can be beneficial in maintaining proper sugar levels. You will easily be able to manage meals, exercise, and early morning high blood sugar — known as the dawn phenomenon. Insulin pump therapy has gained more popularity now,” Dr Pritam Moon, consultant physician, Wockhardt Hospital Mira Road told indianexpress.com.

How is it used?

The infusion set consists of a thin tube, and either a needle or a tapered tube that is placed under the skin. It is advised to place it on the belly, or the buttocks, or even the thigh, said Dr Atul Luthra, additional director, diabetes, endocrinology, and metabolic disorders, Fortis Memorial Research Institute.

Who is it recommended for?

As per Dr Luthra, an insulin pump is recommended for people who:

*Observe high levels of swings in blood sugar levels

*Are unable to find the correct dose of insulin to keep the blood sugar levels in control

*Have a fast-paced life where it is difficult to find time to take an insulin injection

Blood sugar levels are regulated, in the human body, by insulin. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Blood sugar levels are regulated, in the human body, by insulin. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

How is type 1 diabetes diagnosed?

According to Dr Luthra, the diagnostic tests for type 1 diabetes include the following:

Glycated hemoglobin test – this blood test indicates the average blood sugar levels in the individual for the past two to three months.

Random blood sugar test – here the blood sample of the person is taken at a random time and the result is confirmed by repeat testing

Fasting blood sugar test – the blood sample is taken after the person has been on an empty stomach for an entire night

“Once the diagnosis is done, one has to visit the doctor regularly to manage their condition well. The doctor will conduct a blood sugar test depending on the age and a few other factors,” said Dr Luthra.

Is type 1 diabetes reversible?

Type 1 or juvenile diabetes or insulin-dependent diabetes is seen as a chronic condition because of which the pancreas fails to produce insulin sufficiently. Notably, insulin is a hormone that allows the body to move sugar, or glucose, into the body’s cells. The condition can only be managed.

How is it managed?

If you have type 1 diabetes then you will have to keep it in control by eating a well-balanced diet. “Opt for a low-fat, and high-fiber diet. Eat fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Avoid junk, spicy, oily, processed, and canned food. Don’t eat refined carbohydrates, sweets, salty and sugary foods. Exercise on a daily basis, and aim to get around 150 minutes of exercise every week. Try to maintain an optimum weight, and take insulin dose as recommended by the doctor,” Dr Moon said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!