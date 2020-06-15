Kate Middleton: Those suffering from addiction must be vocal, reach out

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge made a video call to a rehab centre. (Source: kensingtonroyal/Instagram) Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge made a video call to a rehab centre. (Source: kensingtonroyal/Instagram)

The present times have been difficult for all of us. And many celebrities have come forth to speak about it. Recently Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge made a video call to a rehab centre, Clouds House.

During the video call, she spoke to the staff on the way services need to be adapted in light of the pandemic. “The worrying thing is, it is all those people who aren’t necessarily reaching out who are struggling, who perhaps don’t feel they can reach out. Or the fact that maybe they haven’t realised that addictive behaviours have sort of established, particularly if it’s the first time – and it’s those people who aren’t necessarily being vocal about it. It’s making sure that they know they can reach out and that you are there to help and support them in this very difficult time.”

Watch the video here.

In the course of the conversation, she also spoke to Graham Beech, chief executive and clinical lead Dr Simone Yule and Anya Sparks treatment manager. The Duchess of Cambridge enquired whether there has been a change in the number of people reaching out to them for help.

“We are seeing more alcohol issues in the community. I think definitely we know alcohol sales have gone up exponentially, so the rise in people that are now starting to seek treatment with lockdown gradually lifting, I think that is going to have a big impact,” ” Dr Yule said.

She later concluded by praising the staff. “For someone who is suffering to take that one individual and ask them to go through it themselves is a real challenge. But if you can pull in family members or those around them to try and help them through, it is really extraordinary and actually I’ve heard in the past everyone learns a huge amount from it as well, so it’s really fantastic.”

