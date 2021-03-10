Count on Kashmiri kahwa for stronger immunity, glowing skin

If you like to begin your day with a with a cup of hot beverage, then there is nothing better than Kashmiri kahwa. The herbal drink made with spices is a specialty originating from Kashmir and is known for its quality to keep the body warm and healthy. Refreshing and delicious, all you need are some quintessential spices to prepare this drink.

Take a look at this recipe from dermatologist Dr Niketa Sonavane who called it ‘the king of exotic teas’.

Ingredients

2 tsp – Kashmiri green tea leaves

6-10 – Saffron strands

1 – Small piece cinnamon

1 – Cardamom (elaichi)

1 – Clove, slightly crushed

1 tsp – Honey or stevia

1 tsp – Finely chopped almonds

Method

*Combine saffron strands and one tablespoon of warm water in a small bowl, mix well and keep aside.

*Boil two cups of water in a saucepan, add the cinnamon, cardamom, cloves and honey.

*Cook on medium flame for approximately 3-4 minutes.

*Lower the flame, add the Kashmiri green tea leaves, mix well and cook for two to three minutes, while stirring occasionally.

*Strain the tea in a deep bowl using a strainer.

*Transfer the mixture into another saucepan, add the saffron-water mixture and almonds, mix well and cook on a slow flame for one minute, while stirring continuously.

*Serve the Kashmiri kahwa immediately.

Here are benefits you should know about, described Dr Sonavane

Glowing skin

Green tea is one of the safest ways to improve the appearance of the skin. Green tea contains a special antioxidant known as epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which is effective in rejuvenating dying skin cells and rebooting the production of skin cells. This revives the skin, giving it a healthy glow.

Stronger immune system

Saffron is naturally rich in vitamin B12 and helps the body boost up its defense system. It is full of antioxidants. These help your body fight infections, including acne and other skin infections, giving you a clearer skin.

Relieves stress

Green tea is particularly helpful in reducing psychological distress by as much as 20 per cent. Since it is rich in antioxidants, a single cup could be all you need to feel relaxed, rejuvenated and less anxious. This is especially beneficial for skin disorders that are stress-related including psoriasis, eczema, acne, alopecia, and many more.

