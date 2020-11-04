scorecardresearch
Here’s what you should eat after breaking your Karwa Chauth fast to avoid acidity

Karwa Chauth 2020: Count on these simple tips to keep acidity and bloating away

Updated: November 4, 2020 6:20:10 pm
Keep in mind what to have right after breaking your fast.

On Karwa Chauth, a popular Hindu festival in north India, women observe a day-long fast without consuming any food or drinking water. So it is natural for one to eat as soon as one breaks their fast after moonrise. But, it is important to note that you should not feast right after breaking your fast. To help you understand what to eat and what to avoid, here are some basic health tips.

Since the body stays without food and water throughout the day, it is important to not let your body over-eat after breaking the fast. This is because it might cause acidity or bloating which might hamper your digestion.

So, what should you have after breaking your fast?

Water

Since dehydration causes tiredness and dizziness, it is important to hydrate yourself first.

Avoid fried foods

Fried foods often cause acidity. Instead, go for a balanced, low spice meal with a high content of protein, vegetables and your staple grain.

Can include dry fruits

almonds for good health, eating almonds daily, snacking on almonds, healthy eating, health news, healthy study, indian express, indian express news Include almonds in your diet. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Figs, dates and almonds are good energy boosters right. Keep them handy.

Avoid processed sugars

Include homemade sweets to celebrate the occasion. However, avoid over-indulgence.

Stay away from tea and coffee

Caffeine can cause acidity if consumed right after a fast. You can instead opt for buttermilk, coconut water or lemon water which will soothe the digestive tract.

