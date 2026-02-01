‘Shouldn’t be around her’: Kartik Aaryan reveals Ananya Panday’s weirdest habit, and the science behind it is too real

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are not just co-stars, they are also good friends. Recently, during a dinner chat with Curly Tales Middle East, host Kamiya Jani asked the Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri actors fun questions about each other, and shared some candid laughs.
When asked whether Ananya has any habits he finds strange or weird, Aaryan said, “She gets really cranky when she doesn’t get food on time,” to which Panday replied, “I am a hungry person.”
“If you meet her super early in the morning on set, or she has not slept well technically, she is a lot different; you should not be around her then. Your mood will get ruined too,” Aaryan added.
Dr Nisha Khanna, senior consultant-counselling psychologist, Max Hospital, explained that when there is a long gap between meals, the body’s blood sugar level drops. This leads to the release of a number of hormones, like stress hormone (cortisol) and the fight or flight hormone (adrenaline) in the body.
“When released into our bloodstream, these hormones can increase anger, irritability, and aggression in the face of frustrating experiences. In some people, cortisol hormone can lead to aggression as well,” Dr Khanna told indianexpress.com.
Hunger can also affect our emotions, judgments, and behaviour.
“When we are hungry, we have less energy for mental activity, and self-control gets typically impaired, which could be considered a state of ego depletion. This is a bodily mechanism that contributes to understanding the processes of human self-control and even hinders a person’s ability to engage in self-reflection. Thus, if a person gets angry, aggressive, irritable, or there is a lack of self-control and self-regulation, then the person may find it difficult to experience guilt,” Dr Khanna explained.
