‘Shouldn’t be around her’: Kartik Aaryan reveals Ananya Panday’s weirdest habit, and the science behind it is too real

"If you meet her super early in the morning on set, or she has not slept well technically, she is a lot different; you should not be around her then. Your mood will get ruined too," says Kartik Aaryan.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 1, 2026 09:00 PM IST
kartik on ananya being cranky when hungryKartik on Ananya being cranky when... (Source: Instagram/@ananyapanday)
Make us preferred source on Google

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are not just co-stars, they are also good friends. Recently, during a dinner chat with Curly Tales Middle East, host Kamiya Jani asked the Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri actors fun questions about each other, and shared some candid laughs.

When asked whether Ananya has any habits he finds strange or weird, Aaryan said, “She gets really cranky when she doesn’t get food on time,” to which Panday replied, “I am a hungry person.”

“If you meet her super early in the morning on set, or she has not slept well technically, she is a lot different; you should not be around her then. Your mood will get ruined too,” Aaryan added.

Why do people get cranky when hungry?

Dr Nisha Khanna, senior consultant-counselling psychologist, Max Hospital, explained that when there is a long gap between meals, the body’s blood sugar level drops. This leads to the release of a number of hormones, like stress hormone (cortisol) and the fight or flight hormone (adrenaline) in the body.

“When released into our bloodstream, these hormones can increase anger, irritability, and aggression in the face of frustrating experiences. In some people, cortisol hormone can lead to aggression as well,” Dr Khanna told indianexpress.com.

Ananya Panday Ananya Panday says she is a “hungry” person. (Source: Instagram/@ananyapanday)

Hunger can also affect our emotions, judgments, and behaviour.

“When we are hungry, we have less energy for mental activity, and self-control gets typically impaired, which could be considered a state of ego depletion. This is a bodily mechanism that contributes to understanding the processes of human self-control and even hinders a person’s ability to engage in self-reflection. Thus, if a person gets angry, aggressive, irritable, or there is a lack of self-control and self-regulation, then the person may find it difficult to experience guilt,” Dr Khanna explained.

Story continues below this ad
ALSO READ | You could blame these habits for always feeling hungry

How can you tackle such symptoms?

Neha Pathania, chief dietitian, Paras Hospitals, suggested the following steps:

  • Make sure breakfast, lunch, and dinner are satiating and nutritious, or eat multiple small meals throughout the day.
  • Avoid junk food since it can lead to a sugar crash after causing a sugar spike. The finest foods are nutrient-dense, high in fiber, and prolong your sensation of fullness.
  • Have wholesome snacks on hand. If you’re concerned that you may feel hangry while you’re away from home, a few quick snacks stashed in your desk, car, or purse will provide peace of mind.
  • Exercise regularly.
  • Get lots of rest.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
From 3-8 eggs for breakfast to steam and cold plunges, what a day in WHOOP billionaire founder Will Ahmed's life looks like
Will Ahmed WHOOP founder
Chennai’s Pulicat Lake gets a boost in Union Budget. Here’s why you should visit it in February
Pulikat Lake
Virat Kohli's nutritionist breaks down his lunch: 'I'm trying to get at least 40 gm protein with this meal'
ryan fernando lunch
Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman focuses on coconut promotion. Here are the fruit's nutritional benefits
coconut
Advertisement
PHOTOS
budget
Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman’s sarees over the years
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
Who is Devika Sihag, the Thailand Masters Super 300 winner, with the tall, rangy attack?
Devika Sihag claimed the Thailand Masters 2026 title. (Picture Credit - Badminton Photo)
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
Budget 2026-27: Cloud giants cheer conditional tax-free ride to set up data centres in India
cloud computing
Budget 2026 tech highlights: What govt announced on AI, chips, cloud and data infrastructure
AI
'It’s the placebo effect you pay for': Why this Rs 13,499 air purifier is actually perfect for the ‘sad reality' of NCR homes
Forbes 355 Surround 360° Air Purifier
From 3-8 eggs for breakfast to steam and cold plunges, what a day in WHOOP billionaire founder Will Ahmed's life looks like
Will Ahmed WHOOP founder
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
'They're all pretty sharp': American software engineer shuts down viral post stereotyping Indian professionals as 'incompetent'
The user went on to describe an experience on a global implementation team
Couple narrowly misses speeding car while taking photos on highway, then blames driver; video sparks outrage
The close call could have easily turned deadly
Watch: Atif Aslam’s Islamabad concert triggers laugh riot after fan hijacks stage with ‘extremely off-key’ performance
Atif Aslam kept looking at the fun and chuckling at his rendition "Tere Liye"
This Indian founder replaced real dating with a custom-engineered AI girlfriend; Nikhil Kamath reacts: 'dating apps can be stressful'
Nikhil Kamath asked why Shubham preferred an AI companion over a real relationship
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement