‘Shouldn’t be around her’: Kartik Aaryan reveals Ananya Panday’s weirdest habit, and the science behind it is too real

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are not just co-stars, they are also good friends. Recently, during a dinner chat with Curly Tales Middle East, host Kamiya Jani asked the Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri actors fun questions about each other, and shared some candid laughs.

When asked whether Ananya has any habits he finds strange or weird, Aaryan said, “She gets really cranky when she doesn’t get food on time,” to which Panday replied, “I am a hungry person.”

“If you meet her super early in the morning on set, or she has not slept well technically, she is a lot different; you should not be around her then. Your mood will get ruined too,” Aaryan added.