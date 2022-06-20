Why you must include karonda in your diet

June 20, 2022 3:00:51 pm
There’s no better snack than a plate full of colourful fruits. They are not just rich, juicy and delicious in taste, but also extremely beneficial for overall health. One such beneficial fruit is the karonda, or carissa carandas, as it is scientifically known.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Sour and slightly acidic in taste, it is a berry-sized fruit, commonly added to Indian pickles. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, karondas “are packed with the power of positive influence on your health”.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s why you must include them in your diet, according to the expert.
Improves digestion
Batra said that percentage of soluble fibre in the fruit helps to smooth bowel movement, improving the functioning of the digestive system. “The fruits contain pectin which makes them beneficial for improving digestion.”
Supports mental health
Regularly eating karonda fruit can also help improve your mental health, the nutritionist said. Explaining the same, she added, “The presence of magnesium along with the vitamins and tryptophan helps to stimulate the production of the neurotransmitter- serotonin which works towards bettering overall mental well-being.”
Treats inflammation
Having tons of anti-inflammatory properties, karondas “help reduce inflammation in the body and bring down discomfort caused by chronic infections or injury”.
Best of Express Premium
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-