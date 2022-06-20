scorecardresearch
Monday, June 20, 2022
Why you must include karonda in your diet

According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, karondas "are packed with the power of positive influence on your health"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 20, 2022 3:00:51 pm
karondasSour and slightly acidic in taste, it is a berry-sized fruit, commonly used as a condiment in Indian pickles and spices (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

There’s no better snack than a plate full of colourful fruits. They are not just rich, juicy and delicious in taste, but also extremely beneficial for overall health. One such beneficial fruit is the karonda, or carissa carandas, as it is scientifically known.

Sour and slightly acidic in taste, it is a berry-sized fruit, commonly added to Indian pickles. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, karondas “are packed with the power of positive influence on your health”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovneet Batra (@lovneetb) 

Here’s why you must include them in your diet, according to the expert.

Improves digestion

Batra said that percentage of soluble fibre in the fruit helps to smooth bowel movement, improving the functioning of the digestive system. “The fruits contain pectin which makes them beneficial for improving digestion.”

Supports mental health

Regularly eating karonda fruit can also help improve your mental health, the nutritionist said. Explaining the same, she added, “The presence of magnesium along with the vitamins and tryptophan helps to stimulate the production of the neurotransmitter- serotonin which works towards bettering overall mental well-being.”

Treats inflammation

Having tons of anti-inflammatory properties, karondas “help reduce inflammation in the body and bring down discomfort caused by chronic infections or injury”.

