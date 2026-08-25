Why is datura dangerous? The toxic plant behind Karnataka’s action against 3 platforms

The Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration (KFSDA) has suspended food licences and registrations of quick commerce applications — Bigbasket, Amazon, Swiggy Instamart — over the online sale of toxic datura (also spelt dhatura) fruits and seeds as food. Commissioner Srinivas K issued the order directing all three e-commerce platforms to immediately take down every listing and advertisement involving datura and to stop selling or distributing it as a food item.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“In accordance with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the Rules/Regulations made thereunder, the concerned competent authorities have been directed to take necessary action for the suspension, until further orders, of the food licences issued to the e-commerce platforms, namely Amazon, Swiggy Instamart and Bigbasket, and to submit a compliance report forthwith,” read the press release, as per a PTI report.

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The issue reportedly came to light after a Bangalore-based Instagram user made a video highlighting datura being given as a freebie with her Swiggy Instamart order. “This is supposed to be extremely dangerous, a highly toxic fruit. According to Google, consuming any part of the fruit, including the seeds, is extremely poisonous,” she could be heard saying in the video.

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But first, what is datura?

Dr Aravinda S N, Lead Consultant – Internal Medicine, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, shares that datura is one of the plants that belong to the nightshade family and are commonly referred to as thorn apple or devil’s trumpet.

“Different parts of datura such as the seeds, leaves, and fruits contain naturally occurring toxic substances such as atropine, scopolamine, and hyoscyamine. Such compounds can impact the brain, heart, eyes, and the nervous system,” he tells indianexpress.com.

Despite the existence of Datura being utilised in some traditions, he believes its use as food is “neither safe nor healthy”.

What makes it dangerous?

Kanikka Malhotra, Consultant Dietician & Certified Diabetes Educator adds that Datura has occupied an uneasy space in Indian tradition for centuries. It appears in temple rituals and in old medicinal texts, and that familiarity is precisely the problem.

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According to Malhotra, every part of this plant, including its seeds, fruit and leaves, contains tropane alkaloids: atropine, scopolamine and hyoscyamine. These are not mild herbal compounds.

“In controlled clinical settings, they are used to dilate the pupils before eye surgery or to manage specific nerve disorders. Outside that controlled setting, without regulated dosing, the same compounds become genuinely dangerous,” she tells indianexpress.com, explaining why this is the core reason regulators just suspended food licences of these platforms.

What can happen if you accidentally consume it?

If someone accidentally swallows Datura, Dr Aravinda says that it can cause anticholinergic poisoning, because harmful compounds interfere with how the nervous system usually lines up and functions.

“First, you might notice a very dry mouth, constant thirst, difficulty swallowing, blurred vision, and pupils that look unusually wide. Later, the situation can shift toward a fast heartbeat, skin that looks flushed or feels hot, trouble when passing urine, dizziness, and weak coordination like things are a bit off,” he tells indianexpress.com.

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When it gets more serious, he adds that one can experience confusion, along with agitation, unusual behavior, hallucinations, delirium, and sometimes even slip into a kind of deep sleepiness that’s hard to shake.

“In the most extreme cases, seizures may occur, the heart rhythm can turn dangerously abnormal, there might be loss of consciousness, and breathing issues too,” he shares, adding that the intensity depends on how much was taken in, which section of the plant it was, and the person’s age or general condition.

Precautions to keep in mind

Dr Aravinda warns that Datura needs careful handling, and after touching it, you should wash your hands really well, especially before eating or getting to food prep. “Don’t blend it with edible fruits, vegetables, or any other ingredients, where accidental ingestion could happen,” he warns, adding that any traditional use or so-called medicinal use should only happen with the direction of a qualified healthcare professional who actually understands the dangers.

‘Datura’ has been trending on Google for the past 24 hours.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.