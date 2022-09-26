Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Rujuta Diwekar enjoy a ‘Maharashtrian meal day’; here’s everything they ate

Good food definitely equals a good mood! So when Karisma Kapoor, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar caught up for a ‘Maharashtrian meal day’ over the weekend, it was bound to be a day full of feast and fun.

Giving us a peek into their day and the delicious Maharashtrian thali they enjoyed, Karisma took to Instagram to share a picture that she captioned, “Maharashtrian meal day. Yum yum.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Rujuja also shared a picture and wrote: “3 is company if it’s foodies. Eating with people who love eating, who have the appetite for everything local, who aren’t scared of carbs or are counting calories, is amongst the rarest gifts.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar)

Also sharing a picture of the thaali, the nutritionist added: “What do stars eat at noon.”

The thali consisted of jowar bhakri, jhunka, kothimbirwadi, bhoplyache bharit, ambadi bhaji, kokum kadhi, and ghee or tup.

“This plate has all the food groups, like vegetables, protein, complex carbs, and good fats, and also a drink to improve digestion. Cut salad on the side would increase the vegetable portion, while some more jhunka, or a glass of buttermilk, or a bowl of curd could increase the protein portion,” said Avantii Deshpaande, gut health expert and nutritionist.

Try this delicious platter (Source: Rujuta Diwekar/Instagram Stories) Try this delicious platter (Source: Rujuta Diwekar/Instagram Stories)

Listing the benefits of each dish, Silver Sethi, a nutritionist and dietician said:

Kokum kadhi (Dried kokum fruit combined with coconut milk and tempered with spices)

Advertisement

*Assists in digestion and acidity control.

*Is rich in antioxidants which promote skin health.

*Kokum is naturally cooling in nature.

*Kokum also aids in weight loss.

Jowar roti (Sorghum chapati)

*Gluten-free roti option.

*High fibre and aids digestion.

*Decent source of protein and iron.

“Jowar roti also symbolises the essence of eating locally grown millets, advocated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Deshpande told indianexpress.com.

Advertisement

Ambada bhaji (Leafy greens with lentils)

*Gongura leaves are a great source of folate.

*Cooking it with dal makes it a high protein food option.

*It has medicinal values and is antioxidant rich.

Jhunka: (Gram flour, garlic gooey dish)

*High protein.

*Gluten free.

*Easy to prepare and can be modified as per taste.

Kothimbir wadi (Gram flour, coriander, peanut cutlet)

*High in gram flour and nut protein.

*Rich in iron and calcium.

*Antioxidants rich.

“The coriander leaves are chopped and mixed with chana dal flour (besan) to which spices are added and a dough is kneaded. It is then steamed, cut into pieces, and eaten as it is or shallow fried. Rich in protein, iron, vitamins, and fibre, it can also be enjoyed as a snack,” mentioned Deshpande.

Advertisement

Also Read | Nutrition hack: Foods you should eat before and after a swim

Bhoplaye Bharit (Pumpkin raita)

*Rich in beta carotene, it is great for eye sight.

*Immunity booster.

*Helps in hypertension control.

*Good for skin.

*Cancer preventing antioxidants.

Tup (Ghee)

Advertisement

*High energy giving food.

*Anti-inflammatory.

*Immunity booster.

*Improves eyesight.

*Easy on the gut.

“Adding one teaspoon of ghee to roti will help to slow the sugar release. Ghee is also important for improving gut health and hormone balance,” Deshpande noted.

Advertisement

Why is this thali a must-have?

Deshpande said that such a plate represents the ‘healthy plate method’ by Harvard University that includes all the food groups in the right proportion for proper nourishment.

“According to this method, if you consider a whole meal plate, half of the plate should be the vegetable portion, ¼ should be the protein portion, and ¼ should be complex carbs, with the addition of good fats and a probiotic for improved gut health and digestion,” explained Deshpaande.

She added, “The healthy plate can be adapted for any meal pattern, and as nutritionists, we endorse the consumption of locally grown food for better nourishment.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!