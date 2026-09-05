Why Karishma Tanna’s nutritionist says pregnant women should eat a banana with elaichi

Karishma Tanna recently welcomed her first baby home, and during her pregnancy, swore by nutritionist Shweta Shah’s valuable tips and tricks to stay healthy. In a recent chat, Shah shared that if you’re feeling anxious, try enjoying a banana with a pinch of elaichi (cardamom) powder for extra flavour and easier digestion.

“Have one banana a day,” she says, adding: “Listen to your body, eat according to the season, and nourish yourself with wholesome foods,” she also mentioned in the caption of her Instagram post.

Dr Payal Narang, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospital, Lullanagar, says negative thoughts and worries are common during first or unexpected pregnancies. Moreover, it can be difficult if you are already struggling with depression or anxiety.

Dr Narang says mood swings are typical throughout pregnancy. “Continuous anxiety or despair, however, may be signs of a more serious problem. Regular concern, bodily changes, and stress associated with pregnancy can all have an impact,” she told indianexpress.com.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

According to her, a pregnant woman needs to take as much care as possible for her health and the child’s. “Eat healthy, move around, get adequate rest, and take prenatal vitamins. If you’re feeling nervous, sad, or anxious, talk to someone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Shah | Celebrity Nutritionist (@shweta_shah_nutritionist)

Does banana really help?

Consultant dietitian Garima Goyal says that banana is good source of potassium which may help relieve nausea. “It provides quick energy, helps manage nausea in early pregnancy, supports digestion due to its fibre content, and contributes potassium, which can help with muscle cramps that many women experience,” she says. Cardamom, on the other hand, helps relieve cough.

Dr Narang says that despite following a healthy diet, pregnant women can develop anxiety or depression occasionally.

Story continues below this ad

In case of depression, there’s a protracted state of sadness, melancholy, or anger. “Some women may feel depression prior to conception. But, it may also start if she is not pleased about being pregnant or is under a lot of stress at work or at home,” shares Dr Narang.

And if it’s just anxiety, it is a feeling of worry over possible outcomes. “If you worry a lot anyhow, several things during pregnancy may stress you out,” she says, adding that some people worry they won’t be good mothers or that they won’t have enough money to raise a child,”

What else helps?

Treatment of mental health issues is of utmost importance during pregnancy, the doctor cautions. She also lists a few things women can do to manage their mental well-being during pregnancy:

1. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself; be realistic about your abilities and take breaks when needed.

Story continues below this ad

2. Unless absolutely necessary, try to avoid making significant changes during this time, such as relocating or changing employment.

3. Continue to remain active (check with your doctor or midwife before you start an exercise program).

4. Eat consistent, nutritious meals.

5. Spend time with those who enable you to feel at ease and confident.

ALSO READ | Are smoothies recommended during pregnancy?

6. Refrain from taking drugs or alcohol to relax.

7. Connect with other pregnant parents for support.

Story continues below this ad

8. When aid is provided to you, accept it; when you need help, ask for it.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.