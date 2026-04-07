‘A little miracle, our greatest gift’: Karishma Tanna announces pregnancy at 42; how to optimise fertility in your 40s

Congratulations are in order for Karishma Tanna. The Scoop actor took to Instagram yesterday to announce her pregnancy, sharing a series of pictures with her husband, Varun Bangera, captioning the post: “A little miracle, our greatest gift.” A first for Tanna: she is all set to become a mother at 42 — an age typically considered well beyond the traditionally fertile period. But fertility experts believe motherhood dreams should not be ruled out just yet, and the actor’s example proves so. If you wish to plan a pregnancy in your 40s, here’s a quick guide to what you should keep in mind:

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Mind your fertility window

According to Dr Meghana D Sarvaiya, obstetrician-gynaecologist specialist at Cloudnine Hospital, Mumbai, a woman’s pregnancy window is shorter than that of men, who can even father a child at a later age. “During each ovulatory cycle, the pregnancy rate dips to 5 per cent between 40 and 44, whereas beyond 45 it gets reduced to 1 per cent,” she said.

For any pregnancy to happen, she said, getting the timing right alongside monitoring the fertility window of the female partner regularly is very important. Every woman ovulates only once each menstrual cycle, and anyone with a regular menstrual cycle follows a 28-day cycle.

“The fertility window starts from the ninth day of the previous cycle and lasts till day 18. This window period may vary for each woman depending upon the health conditions. It is during this ‘fertile window’ that an egg is released from the ovary (ovulation), and trying during this time gives you the best chances of getting pregnant,” said Dr Sarvaiya.

She explained that the last day of your fertile window, ovulation, is the phase of your cycle when one of your ovaries releases an egg into a fallopian tube, where it awaits the sperm for fertilisation. “An egg lives for about 12 to 24 hours after being released, and the sperm remain in the female body for 48 to 72 hours,” she said, recommending that couples try regularly at least every alternate day to make the best of this window.

Snapshots from Karishma and Varun’s photoshoot. (Source: Instagram/@karishmaktanna) Snapshots from Karishma and Varun’s photoshoot. (Source: Instagram/@karishmaktanna)

Take care of your diet

Richa Pendake, founder and CEO of Nutrizoe, added that during preconception and pregnancy, the basic principles of healthy eating remain the same — get plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats.

Here’s what you should immediately get done:

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The first and most important step is to get a BMI test done, along with tests to identify any underlying medical issues, such as PCOS/PCOD or thyroid issues.

Following this, testing the current levels of iron, protein, calcium, and key vitamins such as D3 and B12 is pivotal.

Based on the diagnosis, a diet plan should be developed, along with natural supplements, to support a healthy body, lose excess weight, and reduce body fat percentage.

Pendake said that in case you don’t have enough iron stores or don’t get enough iron during pregnancy, you could develop iron deficiency anaemia, headaches, or become fatigued. Severe iron deficiency anaemia during pregnancy also increases the risk of premature birth, low birth weight baby, and postpartum depression. “One needs about 27 mg of elemental iron daily. Good sources include spinach, orange, beetroot, beans, fish, and oats,” she shared.

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Pendake also suggested pairing iron sources with foods rich in vitamin C, such as orange juice, tomato juice, or strawberries, to maximise nutrient absorption and efficiency. “Even though calcium is an essential nutrient during pregnancy, it can decrease iron absorption if taken together. Therefore, it is best to avoid the calcium-fortified variety,” she warned.

Finally, she reiterated the importance of staying hydrated enough. “At least three litres of water intake daily is a necessity, as this will not only help with the body’s wellbeing but also the swelling and oedema that happens during pregnancy,” Pendake concluded.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.