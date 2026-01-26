Kareena Kapoor reveals what her ‘signature’ Punjabi-style salad includes: ‘Thoda mooli hoga usme’

In a recent interview, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan casually revealed what her “signature salad” would look like, and the details struck a chord because they mirror how many Indian households actually eat. Describing it with characteristic honesty, she told CNBC-TV18 YT, “Oh my god, there would definitely be kakri (cucumber), gajar (carrot), because the whole family loves it. Throw in some fresh lettuce.” The combination instantly feels familiar: crunchy, raw vegetables that often appear on everyday plates rather than curated diet plans.

She went on to add, “Mooli (radish), I’m a Punjabi. Toh thoda mooli hoga usme. And then you know that thoda nimbu (a little bit of lemon) and I like it a little chatpata (tangy).”

Summing it up in her own way, Kareena joked, “Like the way I am, people would expect that also.” Raw vegetables, citrus, and chatpata elements are common staples, but how do they actually affect digestion, nutrient absorption, and overall health when eaten regularly?

Digestive benefits and potential downsides of eating raw salads frequently

Nutritionist Aditi Prabhu, founder at NutroDynamix, tells indianexpress.com, “A salad made with cucumber, carrots, lettuce, and radish is refreshing, crunchy, hydrating, colourful, and rich in fibre and micronutrients. So for people with a good digestive system, these raw salads can be good for the gut, provide satiety, aid regular bowel movements and could be a great way to easily add that extra dose of fibre to your daily routine.”

But the fact is, she states, raw salads are not for everyone. “For people with a sensitive gut or those with major gut health issues like GERD, IBS, etc, raw salad can trigger gases, bloating, constipation or discomfort; hence, they are best avoided.”

In such cases, steamed, sautéed or properly cooked salads/soups could be better tolerated and therefore a better choice.

How do acidity and spice affect nutrient absorption, gut health, and blood sugar response?

According to Prabhu, adding lemon and chatpata elements, such as spices and herbs, “not only makes it appealing but, if used in the right combination, can aid digestion and absorption.” For example, adding lemon not only adds tang but also provides some vitamin C and helps soften the raw fibre, making it easier on the gut. Similarly, the addition of spices like jeera, pudina, pepper, or herbs enhances flavour, makes raw salads easier to digest, and aids nutrient absorption.

Story continues below this ad

“When it comes to people with a sensitive gut, along with the type and timing of the salad consumed, one needs to be very careful about the additional elements added, particularly the type and quantities of both acid and spice/herbs used, as they can easily lead to gut discomfort. Whereas when it comes to blood sugar, it’s not just the lemon and spices/ herbs in the salad that matter. The addition of fat and some protein to the salad helps manage blood sugar better,” asserts Prabhu.

Simple tweaks can make such combinations more balanced and sustainable for long-term health

For people who culturally enjoy such salads, Prabhu informs that some simple tweaks that can make them more balanced and sustainable for long-term health without compromising taste would include:

Incorporating salads as a part of the whole meal and not as a meal replacement

Consuming them at the right time and in adequate portions

Including salad, as per one’s own gut health, medical conditions, while including more seasonal ingredients

Slightly steam or sauté the ingredients for people with sensitive guts.

Using the right acid (lemon juice/ apple cider/ vinegar) along with spice/herb combinations.

Adding some form of protein-rich ingredients like yoghurt, paneer, tofu or even sprouts.

Including healthy fat sources like nuts, seeds, etc.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.