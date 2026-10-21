Kareena says ‘almost 80-year-old’ father Randhir Kapoor has dementia

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Kareena Kapoor Khan recently opened up about her father Randhir Kapoor’s health. “Yesterday, my parents came home. My father is almost 80. He keeps watching old films because his memory has weakened a bit. He has dementia. Then I told him that I am coming for your show. His eyes lit up. And he said, ‘I’ll watch this for sure!'” she recalled on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Taking a cue from her revelation, we asked a neurologist about dementia and how sticking to old habits can improve recall.
Dr Sheetal Goyal, consultant neurologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said dementia is not a single disease but a group of symptoms that affect memory, thinking, communication and the ability to carry out everyday activities. “It occurs when certain diseases or conditions damage the brain. Although the risk increases with age, dementia is not an inevitable part of getting older. Occasional forgetfulness can occur with ageing, but persistent changes in memory, judgement or behaviour that interfere with daily life warrant medical evaluation,” said Dr Goyal.
What early warning signs of dementia should families watch for?
The early signs can be subtle and may initially seem like ordinary forgetfulness. “A person may repeatedly ask the same questions, struggle to recall recent conversations, get confused about familiar places or find it increasingly difficult to manage finances and routine tasks. Some individuals may also experience changes in personality, mood or decision-making. The important distinction is whether these changes are becoming more frequent and affecting the person’s independence,” Dr Goyal told indianexpress.com.
How is dementia diagnosed, and can it be mistaken for normal ageing?
Yes, the two can sometimes be confused, particularly in the early stages. “Normal ageing may involve taking longer to recall information, but the information is often remembered later. In dementia, memory and other cognitive abilities progressively interfere with daily functioning. Diagnosis involves a detailed medical history, cognitive assessments, a neurological examination and, where appropriate, blood tests and brain imaging. Conditions such as vitamin deficiencies, thyroid disorders, depression and certain medication effects can also cause memory problems and should be evaluated because some are treatable,” Dr Goyal said.
Does dementia always progress rapidly, or can a person live with it for several years?
Progression varies considerably depending on the underlying cause, the person’s general health, and the stage at diagnosis. “Some individuals experience a gradual decline over several years, while others may deteriorate more quickly. Alzheimer’s disease is a common cause, but dementia can also result from vascular disease and other neurological conditions. Regular medical follow-ups help monitor changes, manage associated symptoms and support the patient and family as care requirements evolve,” shared Goyal.
What to do?
The first step is to seek an assessment from a neurologist rather than assuming that memory changes are simply a consequence of age. “Families should note specific changes in memory, behaviour, sleep and daily functioning, as these observations can help during consultation. Maintaining a predictable routine, encouraging safe physical activity and social interaction, and providing a supportive environment can also help. If confusion develops suddenly, especially with speech difficulties, weakness or altered consciousness, emergency medical attention is essential because the cause may be an acute condition such as a stroke rather than dementia,” said Goyal.