Kareena says ‘almost 80-year-old’ father Randhir Kapoor has dementia

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently opened up about her father Randhir Kapoor’s health. “Yesterday, my parents came home. My father is almost 80. He keeps watching old films because his memory has weakened a bit. He has dementia. Then I told him that I am coming for your show. His eyes lit up. And he said, ‘I’ll watch this for sure!'” she recalled on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking a cue from her revelation, we asked a neurologist about dementia and how sticking to old habits can improve recall.