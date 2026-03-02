Kareena Kapoor confesses she’s a ‘shaam ki chai’ kind of person: ‘Something else only…’

Indians have a never-ending love affair with chai. From starting the day with a hot cup of tea to hosting people over in the evening, the beverage finds itself at the centre of community and rituals. Kareena Kapoor Khan also indulges in this ritual, sharing on Instagram that she is a “shaam ki chai” kind of a person. “Shaam ki chai with Parle G, something else only, you know what I mean?” she wrote.

But is consuming tea every evening healthy?

Dr Smriti Jhunjhunwala, BHMS nutritionist and dietitian, said that while tea in itself is not bad, there has been a lot of confusion when it comes to the way one must drink the beverage — with milk or without it, with or without sugar, overbrewing it or less brewing it, along with the best time to drink it.