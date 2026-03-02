Kareena Kapoor confesses she’s a ‘shaam ki chai’ kind of person: ‘Something else only…’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Indians have a never-ending love affair with chai. From starting the day with a hot cup of tea to hosting people over in the evening, the beverage finds itself at the centre of community and rituals. Kareena Kapoor Khan also indulges in this ritual, sharing on Instagram that she is a “shaam ki chai” kind of a person. “Shaam ki chai with Parle G, something else only, you know what I mean?” she wrote.
But is consuming tea every evening healthy?
Dr Smriti Jhunjhunwala, BHMS nutritionist and dietitian, said that while tea in itself is not bad, there has been a lot of confusion when it comes to the way one must drink the beverage — with milk or without it, with or without sugar, overbrewing it or less brewing it, along with the best time to drink it.
According to her, normal black tea, enjoyed by the majority of the population, is rich in antioxidants and compounds which prevent cellular damage and help reduce inflammation of the body, due to the presence of polyphenols like catechins, theaflavins and thearubigins, all of which promote the overall health of the individual. “However, Indians consume their tea by adding milk and sugar to it, which alters its nutritional profile,” she told indianexpress.com.
Who can have tea in the evening?
According to Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya, certain people are fit to enjoy their evening cup of chai. “People who work night shifts, those who don’t have acidity or gastric issues, have a healthy digestion, aren’t addicted to tea (are fine if evening tea isn’t available), or don’t have sleep issues. People who eat on time daily and drink half or less than 1 cup of tea a day can also have a cup in the evening,” she shared.
Dr Jhunjhunwala suggests making following changes to your tea drinking habits for a healthier lifestyle. They are:
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.