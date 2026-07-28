Kangana Ranaut says ‘too much protein makes you dumb’. What science says

Diet is undoubtedly an important part of overall health, but cancer risk is influenced by a complex mix of factors, including genetics, age, lifestyle, environmental exposures and access to screening, making it difficult to attribute differences in cancer rates to any single dietary habit. This debate resurfaced after actor and MP Kangana Ranaut shared a chart comparing global cancer rates among people under 50, in which India appeared among countries with comparatively lower rates.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Alongside it, she wrote, “Dear Indians, we have the best diet, we don’t need to be influenced by anyone…Eat whole foods minimise…intake of ultra processed foods…like…protein shakes or junk.” She further added, “Too much protein makes you dumb.” While her comments have reignited discussions about traditional diets, ultra-processed foods and protein supplements, they also raise important questions about what current evidence actually says regarding protein intake, cancer risk and brain health. We asked an expert to separate fact from fiction.

Diet is one factor among many

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD, general medicine, FAIG, Consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “Diet is an important modifiable risk factor for cancer, but it should never be viewed in isolation. Smoking remains the leading preventable cause of many cancers, while obesity, alcohol use, chronic infections, environmental carcinogens and inherited genetic mutations all have well-established roles.”

Concurring, Dr Jagadish Hiremath, Public Health Intellectual, adds that diet “certainly influences cancer risk, but it is only one part of a much larger picture. Scientific evidence consistently shows that tobacco use, alcohol consumption, obesity, physical inactivity, infections such as HPV and hepatitis B, environmental pollutants, age and genetics all contribute significantly to cancer risk.” It is therefore not scientifically accurate to attribute a country’s lower cancer rates primarily to its traditional diet.

“Cancer incidence varies because of a complex interplay of lifestyle, healthcare access, screening practices, life expectancy, environmental exposures and genetic factors. While diets rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables and legumes are associated with better long-term health outcomes, no single dietary pattern can fully explain national cancer trends,” shares Dr Hiremath.

Are protein shakes really junk food?

“Protein shakes should not be judged solely by the fact that they come in a packaged form,” says Dr Reddy, adding that some products contain excessive sugar, saturated fat and artificial additives, while others are formulated simply to provide high-quality protein with minimal additional ingredients. Whether they are beneficial depends on the individual’s nutritional requirements.

Story continues below this ad

People with increased protein needs, Dr Reddy says, such as athletes, older adults experiencing muscle loss, patients recovering from surgery or illness, and those with poor appetite, may benefit from supplementation.

Dr Hiremath mentions that for healthy individuals who consume a balanced diet with adequate protein, supplements are usually unnecessary. “Whole foods should remain the preferred source because they provide fibre, vitamins and other beneficial nutrients that supplements cannot fully replace.”

Does too much protein affect brain function?

Quick Quiz See if you can answer this: What does current scientific evidence say about high protein intake and brain function? Story continues below this ad A. High protein intake has been proven to reduce cognitive function in healthy people. B. Adequate protein supports overall health, and there is no strong evidence that high protein intake harms brain function in healthy individuals. C. Everyone should consume as much protein as possible, regardless of their health status. D. Protein is unnecessary for brain health because the brain only relies on carbohydrates. Reveal the answer ✅ Correct answer: B Story continues below this ad Dr Reddy notes that current evidence does not show that high protein intake reduces cognitive function in healthy people. Protein provides amino acids needed to produce neurotransmitters and supports overall health. Most adults require about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily, although needs increase during ageing, pregnancy, illness and regular strength training. The focus should be on a balanced diet, as excessive protein may be problematic for people with existing kidney disease or if it replaces other nutritious foods.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.