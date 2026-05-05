Kalki Koechlin opens up about her lifestyle routine: ‘I am a grandma…like to have 8 hours of sleep’

Kalki Koechlin, 42, recently opened up about her lifestyle routine, including her dinner and sleep schedule, in a conversation with Soha Ali Khan on her YouTube talk show. “I am a grandma. I sleep by 10.30 pm. I am very happy to sleep by 10.30 pm. My husband makes a lot of fun. He stays up in place…piano and like that. But I need that. I want to get up at 6.30 so I can be with Saffo, my daughter, and make her tiffin, send her off to school, etc. My 6-year-old goes to bed by 8 pm. Lights out at 8.30 pm. I like to have 8 hours of sleep. That’s what I need to be happy. But I don’t get it very often,” she said.

During the conversation, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor mentioned that she ensures she finishes her dinner with her daughter by 7 pm.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Aniruddha More, consultant neurologist, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, said sleep isn’t the same for everyone, but 7 to 9 hours for adults is the accepted range. “Eight hours falls within that range and works well for many people. What matters more is how one feels during the day, alert, focused, and emotionally stable. If someone wakes up refreshed and functions well, they’ve likely found their personal sweet spot.”

She also mentions having dinner around 7 pm. Does meal timing influence sleep quality?

Yes, timing is important. “Eating dinner at least 2 to 3 hours before bed lets the body finish digesting food. This reduces the risk of acidity, bloating, or disturbed sleep. Late, heavy meals, especially those high in fat or spices, can disrupt sleep patterns and delay deep sleep. An early, lighter dinner supports a smoother transition into restful sleep.”

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Good sleep isn’t just about how long it lasts; it’s also about continuity and depth.

“Falling asleep within 15 to 20 minutes, staying asleep through the night, and waking up without fatigue are key signs. Sleep follows a cycle, which is regulated by the body’s internal clock. Irregular sleep times, even if the hours are adequate, can leave a person feeling tired,” said Dr More.

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Can people function well on less than 7 hours if they feel fine?

Some people think they can, but chronic sleep restriction often leads to subtle issues over time, such as reduced concentration, mood swings, and metabolic changes.

What helps?

Consistency is crucial; going to bed and waking up at the same time each day helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle. “Limiting screen time at night, avoiding caffeine later in the day, and creating a calm, dark sleep environment can make a big difference. Sleep is more than just rest; it’s essential repair for the brain and body.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.