Jamun: Food therapist shares the many health benefits of these ‘nutrition-rich bombs’

As the scorching summer heat becomes unbearable, experts advise one to consume more seasonal fruits and vegetables and up their water intake to ensure the body stays cool and hydrated. One such summer favourite fruit is black plum or jamun. Loaded with nutrients, the small, tangy fruits come packed with numerous health benefits.

Food therapist Dr Ria Banerjee Ankola recently took to Instagram to share why one should consume these “nutrition-rich bombs”. She also revealed that it is one of her favourite fruits in summer that she loves to have “chilled with some kaala namak sprinkled”.

*Jamun is loaded with vitamin C, and minerals like iron, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium and folic acid.

*Diabetics can also safely consume jamun as it is low in calories. Additionally, the polyphenolic ingredients present in jamun play a significant role in the treatment of diabetes.

*Jamun is a good source of antioxidants and minerals like potassium, which are beneficial to keep heart diseases at bay.

*Jamun also improves digestion and helps in reducing water retention in the body.

*Jamun can help treat digestive disorders. The diuretic properties keep the body and digestive system cool and provide relief from constipation.

*Jamun is rich in astringent properties which protect the skin from blemishes, pimples, wrinkles, and acne. Moreover, the vitamin C content helps purify the blood, leaving the skin radiant and glowing.

*Being an excellent source of vitamin C and iron, this fruit increases haemoglobin count. While iron works as a blood purifier, the increased hemoglobin count allows your blood to carry more oxygen to the organs and keep your body healthy.

