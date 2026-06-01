‘Wore a thin salwar kameez’: Kajol recalls filming Fanaa in -27°C; expert on the impact

Extreme cold weather can place significant stress on the body, especially when a person is not dressed adequately for the temperature. Prolonged exposure to sub-zero conditions can affect body temperature regulation, circulation, muscles, skin, and overall physical endurance. Recalling her experience filming Fanaa in Poland, actor Kajol recently shared memories from the shoot on X.

She wrote, “20 years to Fanaa.. my daughter was 2 and a half years old and I was — 😜 but what I remember most was Poland in all its glory.. -27 degrees Celsius, beautiful forests and sleds 🛷 used on sidewalks .. ! And off course the fact that I wore a thin salwar kameez while most everyone else was dressed in goose down 🧐.. what a blast from the past!” Her comments highlight how outdoor work, travel, or even everyday situations can sometimes require people to function in harsh weather conditions despite limited protection from the cold.