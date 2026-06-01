‘Wore a thin salwar kameez’: Kajol recalls filming Fanaa in -27°C; expert on the impact

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Extreme cold weather can place significant stress on the body, especially when a person is not dressed adequately for the temperature. Prolonged exposure to sub-zero conditions can affect body temperature regulation, circulation, muscles, skin, and overall physical endurance. Recalling her experience filming Fanaa in Poland, actor Kajol recently shared memories from the shoot on X.
She wrote, “20 years to Fanaa.. my daughter was 2 and a half years old and I was — 😜 but what I remember most was Poland in all its glory.. -27 degrees Celsius, beautiful forests and sleds 🛷 used on sidewalks .. ! And off course the fact that I wore a thin salwar kameez while most everyone else was dressed in goose down 🧐.. what a blast from the past!” Her comments highlight how outdoor work, travel, or even everyday situations can sometimes require people to function in harsh weather conditions despite limited protection from the cold.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD general medicine, FAIG, Consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, “At temperatures as low as -27°C, the body immediately activates survival mechanisms to preserve core temperature. Blood vessels in the skin constrict to reduce heat loss, which is why hands, feet, ears, and the face become cold first. Shivering begins as muscles generate heat through rapid contractions.”
He adds that when clothing is inadequate, heat loss can outpace heat production very quickly. “This increases the risk of hypothermia, where the body’s core temperature starts dropping, affecting brain function, coordination, and cardiovascular stability. Prolonged exposure can also reduce blood flow to extremities, increasing the risk of frostbite.”
Early warning signs are often subtle but important to recognise. “Persistent shivering, numbness in fingers or toes, pale or waxy skin, slurred speech, unusual fatigue, and difficulty concentrating are some of the first indicators that the body is struggling to cope with cold exposure. Many people also experience slowed reactions and poor coordination before they realise the severity of the situation. In frost-related injuries, tingling or loss of sensation in exposed areas is an early red flag that should never be ignored,” shares Dr Reddy.
20 years to Fanaa.. my daughter was 2 and a half years old and I was ——— 😜 but what I remember most was Poland in all its glory.. -27 degrees Celsius, beautiful forests and sleds 🛷 used on sidewalks .. ! And off course the fact that I wore a thin salwar kameez while most… pic.twitter.com/ArDY0kGLdb
— Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 26, 2026
The danger depends on several factors, Dr Reddy notes, including wind chill, duration of exposure, hydration levels, body fat percentage, exhaustion, alcohol intake, and whether clothing is wet or inadequate. Even physically fit individuals can develop cold-related complications if conditions are harsh enough.
“Wind exposure in particular accelerates heat loss dramatically. The most important precautions include layering clothing properly, protecting extremities, staying dry, consuming adequate calories and warm fluids, and limiting exposure time. It is also critical to recognise symptoms early because hypothermia can impair judgement, making people underestimate the seriousness of their condition,” concludes the expert.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.