Why Kajal Aggarwal doesn’t give her child store-bought milk: ‘Stopped when he was 1 year old’

Working on The India Story completely changed the way Kajal Aggarwal views her lifestyle and grocery choices. During a recent interview, the actor shared how she stopped buying store-bought dairy and no longer gives her child milk, choosing instead to make paneer and dahi at home.

“I have stopped consuming so many things. I have stopped the consumption of dairy in my house. We eat ghar ka bana hua paneer and dahi. But I don’t make my child drink milk. I stopped when he was one year old,” she said on Zoom Spotlight Sessions.

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