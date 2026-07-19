Why Kajal Aggarwal doesn’t give her child store-bought milk: ‘Stopped when he was 1 year old’

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Working on The India Story completely changed the way Kajal Aggarwal views her lifestyle and grocery choices. During a recent interview, the actor shared how she stopped buying store-bought dairy and no longer gives her child milk, choosing instead to make paneer and dahi at home.
“I have stopped consuming so many things. I have stopped the consumption of dairy in my house. We eat ghar ka bana hua paneer and dahi. But I don’t make my child drink milk. I stopped when he was one year old,” she said on Zoom Spotlight Sessions.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietician and certified diabetes educator, said that milk naturally contains lactic acid, but adulteration can occur for several reasons.
“Microorganisms, especially lactic acid bacteria, can ferment lactose in milk into lactic acid, increasing acidity,” she said, adding that incorrect storage conditions, such as high temperatures or exposure to light, can also accelerate bacterial growth and acidity. In certain cases, she says that adulterants such as urea or soda ash initially mask acidity but later increase it as the milk deteriorates.
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“Checking for a sour smell or taste can be an initial indicator of adulteration, since milk with high acidity might curdle when heated or mixed with acidic substances like lemon juice,” she told indianexpress.com, adding that abnormal curdling can also indicate issues like high acidity, contamination, heat treatment etc.
Malhotra explained why drinking adulterated milk is incredibly harmful to health. According to her, it can lead to digestive issues including nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea. “It may damage the mouth, throat, and digestive tract by causing chemical burns. Adulteration also destroys milk proteins and vitamins, and excessive consumption can harm kidney function,” she further added.
Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, added that many high-demand foods can sometimes be adulterated, especially when sourced from unregulated vendors.
“Adulteration might include using starch, detergents, synthetic milk components, or low-quality milk to increase quantity and profits. However, this does not mean that all dairy items on the market are unsafe. Consumers should avoid generalisations and focus on buying from trusted and reputable sources,” said Sheikh.
According to her, fresh dairy products should ideally have a mild milky aroma, a soft but firm texture, and a natural white colour. Sheikh suggested watching out for unusually rubbery texture, overly bright colour, sour smell, or a crumbly texture — as it may suggest poor quality. “Consumers should also be cautious about products sold at unusually low prices,” she warned in conclusion.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.