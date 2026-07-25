Kajal Aggarwal on postpartum body shaming: ‘Arey, you have become so thin’

From being body-shamed after pregnancy to opening up about postpartum struggles and seeking help, Kajal Aggarwal opens up about it all in a recent interview. “I was nurturing and feeding my child. I had put on weight. At that time, it was an issue that I had gained a lot of weight. When I lost the weight and came back to normal…it’s taken me 5 years to come back to normal. Now people are like, ‘Arey, you have become so thin’, ‘Is she on some diet?'” the Singham actor said on Zoom TV Spotlight Sessions.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Reacting to the actor’s comment, psychologist Anjali Gursahaney says that postpartum body shaming can have a profound impact on a new mother’s emotional and psychological well-being. “After childbirth, many women experience physical changes such as weight gain, stretch marks, and loose skin. When society, family members, or even healthcare providers make negative comments about these natural changes, it can lead to a range of issues,” she tells indianexpress.com.

Primarily, it can cause low self-esteem and body dissatisfaction, as constant scrutiny can make a new mother feel unattractive or inadequate.

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To add to this, Gursahaney explains that shame and criticism can contribute to postpartum depression and anxiety, heightening feelings of sadness, isolation, and stress. “A mother can also experience reduced confidence in her role, doubting her abilities as a parent due to judgements about her appearance, which often leads to guilt and frustration,” she mentions.

The psychologist adds that such pressures can result in disordered eating or exercise habits, as some mothers may resort to unhealthy weight loss methods in an attempt to meet societal expectations, ultimately affecting their overall health and well-being.

Dr Shaily Sharma, consultant gynaecologist at Cloudnine Hospital, Faridabad, adds that recovery after childbirth should be gentle and paced according to each mother’s needs. “Emotionally, seeking support from family, friends, or a counsellor can be beneficial. Practicing self-kindness, accepting one’s body, and connecting with other new mothers can ease the emotional load,” she recommends.

On the physical front, she says that the focus should be on rest, balanced nutrition, hydration, and gradual movement like light walking or postnatal yoga. “Any weight changes should come naturally over time, not through rushed diets or intense workouts. Healing, bonding with the baby, and mental wellness should be the true priorities in this phase,” suggests the doctor.

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How to tackle postpartum bodyshaming

Gursahaney suggests the following tips to help new mothers focus on their well-being:

Recognise that their body has performed an incredible feat and deserves kindness and patience.

Follow body-positive accounts that celebrate postpartum bodies rather than unrealistic transformation stories.

accounts that celebrate postpartum bodies rather than unrealistic transformation stories. Prioritise strength, stamina, and overall health rather than an arbitrary number on the scale.

Seek encouragement from loved ones, support groups, or therapists who reinforce self-compassion.

Focus on nourishing meals, gentle movement, and rest rather than restrictive diets or excessive exercise.

Speak out against harmful narratives and encourage open conversations about the realities of postpartum recovery.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.