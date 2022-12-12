‘Miraculous superfood’: The many reasons you must have ‘kacchi haldi’ this winter

Winters make us susceptible to many seasonal ailments like colds, coughs, and flu, and also worsen certain conditions like hypothyroidism. To keep all these health niggles at bay, it is extremely essential to take care of our health by eating healthy and nutritious foods. And one such food that experts recommend during the chilly season is kacchi haldi. A powerhouse of antioxidants, not only does raw turmeric keep you safe from seasonal illnesses but it is also good for the skin.

“Winter is here and so is golden root (raw haldi). It’s time to make the best use of this miraculous superfood. There are so many ways you can use it,” Juhi Kapoor captioned an Instagram post, in which she also shared the “best way” to use this wonder ingredient! Find out what is it below, and don’t forget to check out the special recipe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Kapoor (@thejuhikapoor)

According to the expert, ‘kachhi haldi achaar’ is what you need to try!

Ingredients

250-300gm – Raw haldi

½ tsp – Mustard oil

½ tsp – Asafoetida

1 tsp – Chilli powder

1 tsp – Salt

½ cup – Lemon juice

Method

*Grate haldi, finely.

*Heat the oil, add spices, and the kacchi haldi. Once the mixture is ready, bottle it in a jar and squeeze some lemon juice.

“The pickle will be ready within a few hours and can be stored for nearly a month,” shared Kapoor.

Here’s how to avoid digestive troubles with the help of turmeric. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s how to avoid digestive troubles with the help of turmeric. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Why should you have raw turmeric?

According to nutritionist Nikhil Chaudhary, raw turmeric:

*Helps facilitate smoother digestion through the tracts.

*May also help treat stomach ulcers and irritation.

*Also helps in reducing inflammation in the body. “Inflammation, a short-term process, is an important function of the immune system to fight infections. However, when the inflammation becomes chronic, it leads to various health problems including cancers. Turmeric has shown to have anti-inflammatory properties that could prevent chronic inflammation and therefore, such diseases,” said Chaudhary.

Advertisement

Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, chief clinical dietician, Apollo Hospitals, Bangalore added that it is equally great for digestive health. “It helps to metabolise fat efficiently by the liver. It helps relieve joint pains, memory issues, skin ailments, purifies blood, improves blood sugars, reduces inflammation, and is good for fatty liver,” she told indianexpress.com.

Also Read | Bhagyashree shares what makes turmeric ‘vital’ for healing

Is it good for the skin, too?

Yes, as all of these factors lead to a reduction of skin impurities, said Chaudhary, adding, “traditionally, it has been used to treat skin ailments.” Agreed Dr Sonali Kohli, consultant dermatologist and venereologist at the Dermatology department of Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre and said, “Curcumin acts primarily by working as a quencher removing free radicals from the body.”

Advertisement

Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Varalakshmi Yanamandra also took to Instagram to explain how raw turmeric can be used for skincare.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vara Yanamandra (@drvaralakshmi)

“A great ingredient that you should incorporate in your skin care routine! A natural skin care ingredient found in many South Indian homes,” she said while listing ways to use raw turmeric.

*Uneven tone: Apply the raw turmeric powder mixed with sandalwood powder or plain water regularly to tackle uneven skin tone.

*Urticaria or insect bites: It’s soothing properties help with insect bites or urticaria rashes.

*Cold and cough: Due to its anti-inflammatory and antitussive properties, it works great for cough and upper respiratory conditions. Inhale the smoke that comes from burning the powder, it acts as expectorant and decongestive.

*Sunscreen: Studies show that it has skin-healing properties and protects against UVB rays. Regular use helps with protecting skin against sun’s harmful effects.

*Unwanted hair: In many south Indian homes, it is used as scrub to remove excess hair. Mixed with besan powder, it helps to remove excess hair.

Dr Rohatgi also mentioned that its high curcumin levels make it a strong antiseptic. “It helps boost metabolism which, in turns, keeps the skin clear and free from eruptions,” she said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!