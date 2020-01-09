Justin Bieber has been diagnosed with Lyme disease. Here’s what causes it

Justin Bieber took to social media to talk about his health condition. (Source: justinbieber/Instagram) Justin Bieber took to social media to talk about his health condition. (Source: justinbieber/Instagram)

Baby singer Justin Bieber has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease. The pop sensation took to social media to clarify why he looked sick, putting all speculation to rest about him being on drugs. “I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” he wrote.

Bieber further added that more information about his health condition will be revealed in a documentary series that will be released soon on YouTube. “It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever,” wrote the Canadian singer.

What is Lyme disease? What are its symptoms?

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi. It is transmitted by various species of ticks called “ixodes”. It is a common disease in the Northern Hemisphere, in America and Europe, and mostly affects in spring and early summer.

The symptoms of Lyme disease include rash in a bull’s eye pattern, or redness on the skin known as erythema migrans which is typically neither itchy nor painful, flu, joint pain and weakness in the limbs. Proper antibiotics, if taken at early stages, can help you recover completely.

Patients, after several weeks to months, can also experience swelling of membranes surrounding the brain, temporary paralysis of one side of the face or brain fog, if not treated.

Lyme disease in India

Lyme disease is rare in India, although some cases have been reported in the past. A 2014 case series titled “Lyme disease in Haryana” mentions four such cases, including a 27-year-old housewife, followed by a 32-year-old farmer who were bit by insects. The third case was of a 17-year-old boy who had a history of tick bite while the fourth was that of a seven-year-old boy. Another case was that of a 10-year-old boy from Himachal Pradesh, as reported by Indian Dermatology Online Journal.

How to prevent Lyme disease

According to Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease can be prevented by avoiding exposure to areas with ticks like hedges or bushes. In case, you have to go to a place with ticks, check your clothes and your entire body carefully for ticks once you return home. One can also apply insect repellents containing DEET or diethyltoluamide.

