Just how beneficial is the guava leaf? Find out

If this pandemic has taught us anything, it is that health is the most important of all assets, and is to be taken seriously. In your quest to remain in perfect health, you may have come across many editorials and explanatory pieces on what to eat and avoid, and drink, and do. But, were you ever told that the guava leaf is highly beneficial for the health and overall well-being? And not only that, it can be used as a beauty product, too. Here is everything that you need to know about it.

Everybody knows that guava, or the amrood, is a superfood that is packed with many essential nutrients. It is delicious, too. But the leaves of the fruit also contain many healthy properties. For starters, they can be brewed to make a tea, which is believed to have been a part for traditional medicine in Mexico and some parts of South America for years, now. To make this tea, all you have to do is boil some water, soak the leaves in it, and drink up the concoction. It is that simple.

Drinking guava leaf tea can give some relief to people who are suffering from diarrhea. It can ease out the abdominal cramps and promote faster recovery. Also, since it is a liquid that is to be taken orally, it can keep you hydrated, too. Add the leaves to a cup of hot water, then strain it and consume on an empty stomach.

The guava leaf tea can also promote weight loss. So, if you are looking to lose some extra kilos and stay in shape, this should become your go-to drink. Just take a sip and let the drink prevent the complex carbs present in the body from becoming sugar.

The leaves also contain Vitamin C and iron, and so, if you are suffering from a mild case of cold, consider drinking the tea. It is extremely effective in getting rid of the mucus respiratory tract, throat and lungs.

Also, if you are looking to better your skin texture and get rid of acne scars, consider the leaves. Just crush them and apply them on the spots to see and feel the difference. You must also consider applying a decoction on the skin to tighten it and improve its tone.

For those suffering from hair loss and reduced volume, guava leaves is the solution. You can boil the leaves and massage them on the scalp, to allow the antioxidants to work their wonders. Just make sure the water is not piping hot when you massage.

Also, the tea is believed to improve the quality of sleep, by calming your nerves and quietening the mind.

