Drink these three juices ‘every other day’ to have a ‘greater resistance to disease’

It is recommended to consume adequate amounts of fruits and vegetables on a daily basis to get the essential nutrients for overall well-being. But if you cannot consume them whole, the second best option is to juice them. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee recently shared three such juices that one must try drinking “every other day…to feel healthier, have more energy, and a greater resistance to disease”.

“Along with this, reduce consumption of junk foods, sugar, aerated drinks, processed and fried foods,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing the benefits and recipes for Tulsi juice, watermelon juice, and carrot juice.

Tulsi Juice

Benefits: According to the expert, the juice of Tulsi leaves “is an excellent remedy for asthma, bronchitis, cold, cough, sinus problems, acidity, constipation and fever”. She added that black Tulsi leaves have more medicinal benefits as compared to green Tulsi.

Further, Dr Yogini Patil, BAMS and Nutritionist at LivLong, said, “Tulsi counters metabolic stress through its anxiolytic and anti-depressant properties by normalising blood glucose and blood pressure, lipid levels, and psychological stress through positive effects on memory and cognitive function.”

Recipe: To make this juice, crush about 25 leaves at a time into a paste, add water, lime and salt, and drink it twice a day.

Watermelon juice

Benefits: This juice is “good for water retention,” Mukerjee said, explaining that watermelon juice is rich in potassium and helps reduce water retention and high blood pressure. “Avoid excess use of salt, sugar and maida if you suffer from water retention,” she added.

Patil said that watermelon juice “is a great source of vitamins A, B6, B1, C, and magnesium, which aid in purifying the liver and flushing kidney stones. In addition, a component called Lypocene in watermelon and Beta-carotene ensures a strong and stable heart.”

Recipe: Place watermelon pieces in a blender and blend for about one minute. Drink fresh!

Carrot juice

Benefits: Sharing the many benefits of carrot juice, the nutritionist said that it is rich in calcium, vitamin A, sodium, potassium, and magnesium, and also contains trace amounts of vitamins B, C, D, E and K. “A calcium is a fussy mineral, it needs a whole lot of other minerals to support its absorption. Carrot juice provides the correct mix of nutrients,” she explained.

Mukerjee added that it also “helps fight tumours, increases vigour, vitality, appetite, and body weight. It helps improve the functioning of the nervous system, improves skin, hair and nails, and purifies the blood”.

Patil said, “Carrot juice is rich in beta-carotene, vitamins A, B6, K, and C, and minerals like potassium and phosphorus. Beta-carotene and vitamin A are potent antioxidants that help protect cells from damage and lower the risk of cardiovascular complications- reduce cholesterol levels, regulate blood pressure, and lower atherosclerosis. It is also beneficial for complete eye health.”

Recipe: Take 6-7 large carrots, make a glass of juice and drink it once a day. “You can also take carrot juice along with spinach juice. Squeeze lemon juice, add seasonings (if required) and take it for a period of 2-3 months,” she said.

