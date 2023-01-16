The ‘BTB juice’ is what you need for losing weight, relieving constipation, and clear skin

Of the many fads and diet trends that we stumble upon on social media, detox juices that promise weight loss, glowing skin, and relief from a host of gut-related issues are among the most common and popular ones. So, we were not surprised to be greeted by another one on our late-night Instagram scroll sessions. Being touted as a “weight loss” drink, this one is called the BTB juice — a blend of bottle gourd, tomato, and beetroot.

“It helps to clear skin and remove constipation. It’s better to take it with pulp but we like it without it. If you are fed up with weight loss juices, start adding this juice to your diet every morning,” Simran Vohra, a dietitian, captioned her post.

Is it beneficial for you?

According to Garima Goyal, a registered dietitian, the ingredients of this juice — bottle gourd, tomato and beetroot — are rich in antioxidants and help remove toxins from the body, thereby helping to detox and cleanse the body internally. “Having this juice every morning offers a lot of health benefits due to its natural detoxifying properties. Try having it with pulp, if possible,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.

She listed the following benefits, too.

Clear and glowing skin – Bottle gourd or lauki is a great source of powerhouse nutrients such as vitamin C — a skin-friendly vitamin — and zinc. It protects the skin from the damage caused by strong ultraviolet radiations of the sun and prevents premature skin, along with ageing signs such as skin sagging, fine lines, and wrinkles. Tomato juice has a soothing effect on the skin due to its vitamin C, vitamin E and beta carotene content. Beetroot juice is also an excellent hydrator. This juice does wonders for the skin and lends it a healthy glow. Also, this drink reduces the sebum production from the skin pores, thus reducing acne and breakouts.

Constipation – Bottle gourd is a great source of fibre and water, making it perfect to deal with constipation. Similar is the role of tomato and beetroot. It adds bulk to the stool and results in smooth bowel movements. Tomato juice and beetroot juice have natural laxative properties.

Weight loss – One of the most popular and natural remedy for weight loss is drinking bottle gourd juice on an empty stomach. This juice is a great metabolism booster due to the presence of fibre, water, and vitamin B in it. Also, this drink has a great satiety factor as it helps keeps fuller for a longer period of time and curbs appetite. Similarly, tomato juice is also an appetite suppressant due to its fibre content.

“This three-ingredient juice has all the low calorie constituents preferable for weight loss and are also high in water content,” said Goyal.

