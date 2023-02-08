In Jaisalmer for Sid-Kiara wedding, Juhi Chawla relishes ‘desi breakfast’; see pic

Good food equals a good mood, especially if it is a wholesome breakfast to kickstart the day on a healthy note. Looks like Juhi Chawla enjoyed exactly such a meal in Jaisalmer, where she currently is for actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s much talked-about wedding.

Sharing a glimpse of relishing a good old traditional breakfast, the actor posted an Instagram Story. Take a look.

“My desi breakfast — not to miss the pickles, gud and dahi…served in kansa and mitti ka bartan with a paper straw and the marigold flower… love my Indian tradition,” the Luck By Chance actor captioned the picture.

Juhi Chawla enjoyed a wholesome breakfast (Source: Juhi Chawla/Instagram Stories) Juhi Chawla enjoyed a wholesome breakfast (Source: Juhi Chawla/Instagram Stories)

The platter not only looked tempting but was also traditional owing to the use of traditional bronze dishes and earthenware to serve the meals

The actor’s breakfast, which comprised parathas along with the combination of jaggery, curd, and pickles, makes for a wholesome breakfast meal.

Here’s why.

Breakfast, or the first meal of the day, plays an extremely important role as is not only satiates a body, but also helps lift the mood and prevent lethargy and chronic diseases. “Yes, a nutrient-dense meal not only nourishes your body after a long fast, but keeps you satiated for a longer time. This effect is due to the presence of dietary fibre, which passes through your colon undigested,” said registered dietitian Garima Goyal.

What are the benefits of having food in bronze serving dishes?

Advertisement

According to ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya, eating food and drinking water from kansa utensils on a daily basis is known to enhance the body’s immunity and also purify the food served. “Kansa is a good conductor of heat and retains heat well, thereby keeping the food warmer and its contents richer for a longer period of time,” Dr Dixa shared.

She further mentioned that kansa is known to not react with sour or acidic foods. “Since it is an alkaline metal, it even helps with blood purification,” Dr Dixa told indianexpress.com.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!