Juhi Chawla’s Ayurvedic hack for purifying air is a must-try; check it out

Juhi Chawla recently took to Instagram to show how instead of using alcohol-based hand sanitisers and air purifier, one could use simple and easily available Ayurvedic ingredients for the same purpose.

“You can purify the air in your room without actually installing a purifier. Coronavirus has reinstated belief in the power of Ayurveda in people across the world. All you need is fresh neem leaves & some turmeric. A preparation that can be effectively used to sanitise hands whilst at home!” the Yes Boss actor wrote on Instagram alongside a video in which she shows how to make use of the natural ingredients.

How to use neem leaves and turmeric? Take neem leaves in a bowl. To this add half a spoon of turmeric. Now fill the bowl with water. Mix well. You can keep the bowl in your room, to help purify the air. You can also use it to sanitise your hands.

Watch the video:

Neem leaves are known to be natural air filters that trap dust particles and absorb gaseous pollutants, according to neemfoundation.org. The large leaf surface area helps in maximum CO2 fixation and provides a shield against other pollution components like SO2. Besides, it has antibacterial, antimicrobial and antifungal properties.

Turmeric, on the other hand, contains antioxidants along with curcumin. It relieves the respiratory system and curbs inflammation in the lungs. It also keeps viral infections at bay.

Try this Ayurveda hack at home and see the results.

