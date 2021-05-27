From aiding weight loss to improving heart health: Know the many benefits of jowar

Would you like to try some jowar roti. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

A lot of people have switched to whole grains that are known for their numerous benefits — ranging from weight loss to satiety. While there a variety of whole grains available, one that many people swear by, especially in summers, is jowar or sorghum. Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar defined it as the “new quinoa” for its “gluten-free, whole grain goodness”.

In an Instagram post, Dr Bhavsar mentioned that she has jowar rotis every alternate day as it is “easier to digest than wheat and also helps to keep weight in check”.

“Its high-nutrient composition makes jowar a desirable grain when it comes to good health,” said Dr Bhavsar.

Here’s why jowar should be on your plate this summer

*It is gluten-free

*Rich in fibre

*Controls blood sugar levels

*High in protein

*Good for bones as it is packed with vitamins, minerals and micronutrients (iron, magnesium, copper, calcium, zinc, vitamin B3)

*Best for weight loss

*Improves metabolism and relieves constipation

*Improves heart health- LDL, HDL

*Maintains energy levels

*Boosts blood circulation

She shared the post alongside a recipe video.

How to make jowar roti?

Ingredients

2 bowls – Jowar flour

Water

Method

*Take jowar flour. Add water and start kneading slowly.

*Make balls.

*Place them on a clean cotton cloth.

*Press it with your hand until it’s flat like a roti.

*Place it on iron tawa and cook until it’s ready.

