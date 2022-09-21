Joint health: What should men know about preventing injuries and damage

Often, men suffer from joint pain that is a result of an injury or arthritis, but are not always aware of it or sure of how and when they should approach a doctor. Taking care of the joints early can alleviate many issues that may otherwise plague you as you get older, mainly to do with mobility and overall health.

According to Dr Manan Vora, sports medicine expert and orthopaedic surgeon, joint health has always been a concern for men wanting to maintain their fitness routine.

“Demanding, high-impact sports and physical activities often prematurely leave participants with joint damage. Heavy force on the joints leads to various challenges, including degeneration, inflammation, and other injuries that often require surgery,” he says.

Dr Vora adds that joint pain also happens as the age progresses and normal wear and tear sets in. Chronic joint pain only gets worse as men grow older, he says.

So, what is the solution? The doctor shares some tips for safeguarding the joints and the cartilage that supports them; read on.

* Take breaks from your desk or your chair and get active. Many men with arthritis resist regular physical activity or exercise because they fear it will increase pain or further damage their joints. The body is supposed to move; it eases joint stiffness, reduces pain, strengthens muscles, and helps maintain a healthy weight.

* Smoking can impact the joints. It increases inflammation throughout your body and makes it harder to recover and heal from an injury.

* Maintain a healthy weight for joint health. Any additional weight you carry puts more pressure and strain on the joints. This sort of tension may lead to joint degeneration and persistent pain.

* Muscles around your joints provide support. If the muscles are weak, the joints will not have the support they need to be strong, healthy, and injury-free. Joint tension and strain may be reduced with a regular weight-bearing exercise plan that helps improve supporting muscles.

* The posture can impact the alignment of the whole body; one of the first areas you will feel the tension of bad posture is the joints. When you walk, stand tall and sit at your desk with a straight back. Choose a chair with an ergonomic design that supports your back.

* A strong core supports all of the muscles and joints in the back, neck, hips, legs, and knees. Commit to low-impact, core-building activities to strengthen your core — planks, crunches, pushups, and other weight-bearing workouts.

* In case of a joint injury, don’t delay getting it treated. Even moderate inflammation might worsen, limiting movement and putting you at risk of further damage. If left untreated, joint injuries such as sprains and rips can lead to significant complications.

* Joint pain pills and vitamins that decrease inflammation and improve joint lubrication are the best. Calcium and vitamin D are necessary, because most of us don’t obtain enough vitamin D from the sun or fortified foods. If your diet is low in calcium-rich foods, you may take a calcium supplement. Turmeric, glucosamine, and omega-3s are some other supplements.

* Eat a diet rich in foods that help prevent or relieve inflammation, as well as meals that promote appropriate calcium. Inflammation may be reduced by eating a high-protein diet that focuses on lean, nutritious proteins. Some nutrients that help to maintain healthy ligaments include:

– Spinach

– Kale

– Broccoli

– Asparagus

– Almonds

– Avocado

– Sweet potatoes

– Bananas

– Walnuts

