John Cena thought his itchy eyes were due to age and screens — the diagnosis surprised him

Red, itchy eyes are often dismissed as a result of allergies, excessive screen time, ageing or lack of sleep. Because these symptoms are so common, many people delay seeing an eye specialist, assuming they will resolve on their own. Speaking to People, actor and former WWE wrestler John Cena shared how he initially brushed off his symptoms. He recalled, “I had a lot of redness and itchiness, and every once in a while, waking up with eye crusties and stuff. At the same time, given my age — I’m 49 now — my vision was going a little bit, so I just figured it was par for the course. But because my vision was going, I needed to see if I needed glasses or prescriptions.”

Before booking an appointment, he admitted he had blamed the symptoms on bright “lights,” “spending way too much time on my screen” or “old age.” Encouraging others not to make the same mistake, he said, “I recommend that everybody do the same. A regular eye checkup is just as important as taking care of your teeth or anything else. The examination was easy. It’s certainly part of a regular eye exam, and the diagnosis was simple.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

During the examination, Cena was diagnosed with Demodex blepharitis (DB), an eyelid disease caused by an infestation of Demodex mites, microscopic parasites that live in hair follicles and are commonly found on humans. He was prescribed an FDA-approved eye drop and shared, “Immediately, all that stuff went away. Now, I still need my readers, but I don’t have that redness, that itchiness and certainly not waking up with the crusties.” Reflecting on the experience, he said, “That’s actually how I became organically connected with Tarsus: simply by getting an eye examination instead of trying to play at-home MD. It was high time for me to get one. I’ve been very lax on seeing a professional eye doctor, and I’m so lucky and grateful I did.” He also noted, “The great thing about XDEMVY is that it is the only FDA-approved treatment for Demodex blepharitis, or DB, as I like to shorten it, and it was quite easy. You know, it’s drops twice a day for six weeks, and my symptoms are gone.”

Cena was surprised to learn that Demodex blepharitis is a common but underdiagnosed eyelid condition affecting around 25 million Americans, adding that this figure only includes people who have been diagnosed. Stressing the importance of medical care, he said, “Step one is to get to a professional, and I think from there on, should you get diagnosed with DB, there is a really great option out there with XDEMVY from Tarsus.” He also encouraged anyone experiencing symptoms, saying, “If you’re out there struggling, this is a layup. It’s an easy one. Go to a professional and get checked out. If you get diagnosed, there’s hope, and there’s promise on the other side.”

His experience highlights how easily persistent eye symptoms can be overlooked and raises broader questions about when redness or irritation should prompt a medical evaluation. We asked an expert to explain.

Understanding Demodex blepharitis

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD, general medicine, FAIG, Consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “Demodex blepharitis is a common eyelid condition caused by an overgrowth of Demodex mites, microscopic organisms that naturally live on human skin and within hair follicles. When their numbers increase excessively, they can irritate the eyelids and trigger inflammation around the eyelashes. This often leads to symptoms such as itching, redness, a burning sensation, crusting at the base of the lashes, a foreign body sensation in the eye, and swollen eyelids.”

Story continues below this ad

Dr Jagadish Hiremath, Public Health Intellectual, adds that one of the biggest challenges is that the symptoms tend to develop gradually rather than suddenly. “Many people adapt to the discomfort and consider it a routine part of ageing or an effect of lifestyle factors. Since the condition often coexists with other ocular surface disorders, the underlying mite-related inflammation may remain undetected unless specifically assessed.”

When persistent eye irritation needs medical attention

Occasional eye irritation is common, but symptoms that persist for weeks or recur despite basic treatment warrant evaluation by an eye specialist. “Warning signs include chronic itching, redness of the eyelids, crusting around the eyelashes, excessive tearing, burning sensation, recurrent styes, eyelash loss, or a persistent feeling that something is stuck in the eye,” reveals Dr Reddy.

During an eye examination, Dr Hiremath states, specialists evaluate the health of the eyelid margins, tear film quality, and meibomian gland function. Changes in the eyelash follicles, inflammation patterns along the eyelid edge, and characteristic clinical signs can point towards Demodex involvement. Early identification is important because prolonged inflammation can contribute to ongoing ocular surface problems and reduced eye comfort.

Treatment and prevention

Quick Quiz See if you can answer this: Story continues below this ad What is one of the most effective ways to help treat and prevent the recurrence of Demodex blepharitis? A. Stop washing your eyelids to avoid irritation. B. Practise good eyelid hygiene, including regular cleaning of the eyelid margins and proper removal of eye makeup. C. Share eye makeup and cosmetic products only with close family members. D. Use over-the-counter eye drops without consulting an ophthalmologist. Reveal the answer ✅ Correct answer: B Dr Reddy mentions that treatment for Demodex blepharitis focuses on reducing the mite population and controlling inflammation through specialised eyelid cleansers, medicated wipes, prescription treatments and regular eyelid hygiene. Cleaning the eyelid margins, removing eye makeup thoroughly, avoiding shared cosmetics and maintaining good facial hygiene can help lower the risk of recurrence. Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.