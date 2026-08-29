Jimmy Shergill shares his heart health routine: ‘Those who have God-gifted lean body can…’

For Jimmy Shergill, a healthy heart is built on a clean diet and daily movement. During a candid chat with Tata Play Fitness, the Tanu Weds Manu actor shared that when it comes to taking care of his heart, he swears by walking and running. According to him, running “builds stamina and helps in weight loss”. “Those who have a God-gifted lean body can walk in the morning and evening, or in between work,” he told the interviewer.

But is walking really the key to good heart health?

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.