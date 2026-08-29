Jimmy Shergill shares his heart health routine: ‘Those who have God-gifted lean body can…’

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For Jimmy Shergill, a healthy heart is built on a clean diet and daily movement. During a candid chat with Tata Play Fitness, the Tanu Weds Manu actor shared that when it comes to taking care of his heart, he swears by walking and running. According to him, running “builds stamina and helps in weight loss”. “Those who have a God-gifted lean body can walk in the morning and evening, or in between work,” he told the interviewer.
But is walking really the key to good heart health?
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Niranjan Hiremath, senior consultant cardiovascular and aortic surgeon at Apollo Indraprastha, says that walking is a low-impact yet highly effective cardiovascular activity that is particularly beneficial for individuals with preexisting heart conditions, older adults, and those new to exercise.
“Walking at a moderate pace stimulates circulation, enhances endothelial function, and aids in regulating blood pressure. Studies have demonstrated that moderate-intensity walks can reduce arterial stiffness, lower systolic blood pressure, and improve overall vascular health,” he tells indianexpress.com.
“Additionally, morning exposure to natural light helps regulate circadian rhythms, which in turn can improve sleep quality—an essential component of cardiovascular wellness. And given that stress and anxiety are well-documented contributors to hypertension and coronary artery disease, the calming effect of an early walk, combined with deep breathing and fresh air, can be particularly advantageous,” he elaborates.
Dr Hiremath stresses that running offers a more intense cardiovascular workout, making it ideal for individuals with a higher baseline fitness level and no major cardiac concerns. “Running is an excellent aerobic exercise that strengthens the myocardium, enhances stroke volume, and improves overall cardiac efficiency,” he says, adding that running can increase high-density lipoprotein (HDL) levels while reducing low-density lipoprotein (LDL), thereby improving lipid profiles and reducing the risk of atherosclerosis.
However, for individuals with hypertension or cardiac arrhythmias, Dr Hiremath stresses that high-intensity exercise should be approached with caution, as it may lead to excessive sympathetic stimulation, potentially impacting sleep and heart rate variability.
Ultimately, the optimal choice is highly individualised. “While a walk is excellent for steady cardiovascular stimulation, blood pressure regulation, and stress management, a run is more effective in building cardiovascular endurance, improving lipid metabolism, and strengthening myocardial function,” he shares.
To conclude, he reiterates that the most critical factor remains consistency—whether walking or running, regular physical activity tailored to one’s health status and fitness level is paramount to long-term cardiovascular well-being.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.