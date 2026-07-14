Never force a locked jaw shut—doctors explain why

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Most people associate jaw problems with mild clicking sounds or soreness, but in some cases, the jaw can suddenly lock in place and refuse to close, triggering panic and discomfort. This condition, often referred to as trismus, can occur unexpectedly during everyday activities such as yawning or eating, leaving people unsure what to do next.
Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician specialising in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, recently addressed this issue in an Instagram post, explaining why a jaw may lock open and how to handle it safely.
According to him, trismus typically involves the temporomandibular joint (TMJ) and can occur when the jaw opens too wide. As Dr Sood explained, “This can happen when the jaw opens too wide, after dental work, or when the muscles around the joint spasm, or the joint momentarily slips out of position.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
One of the biggest mistakes people make in this situation is trying to force the jaw closed. Dr Sood cautioned that applying force can worsen the injury by tearing muscles, straining ligaments, or even causing a dislocation. While some dentists may teach manual techniques to reposition the jaw, he emphasised that these steps require relaxed muscles and should ideally be done under expert supervision. Warning against DIY fixes, he noted, “Aggressively sticking fingers in your mouth or applying force can actually make things worse.”
Instead, the focus should be on calming the body and easing muscle tension. The safe approach includes staying calm, reducing muscle spasm, applying a warm, moist compress to both sides of the jaw for 15-20 minutes, and attempting slow, gentle movements such as small side-to-side motions or minimal opening and closing — stopping immediately if pain increases. In the days that follow, precautions such as sticking to a soft diet, avoiding wide-mouth openings, and using anti-inflammatory measures can help the joint settle and recover.
Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD, general medicine, FAIG, consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “When the jaw locks open, the surrounding muscles go into a protective spasm. Panic activates the body’s fight-or-flight response, which increases muscle tension and makes these spasms stronger.”
Forcefully trying to close the mouth can further irritate the temporomandibular joint and surrounding soft tissues, worsening pain and prolonging the lock. “Staying calm helps lower stress hormone levels, slows breathing, and reduces involuntary muscle tightening. This allows the jaw muscles to gradually relax and increases the chance that the joint can return to its normal position without injury,” says Dr Reddy.
A temporary jaw spasm usually improves within minutes to an hour with rest, gentle relaxation, and avoidance of forceful movement. There may be mild discomfort but no severe pain, swelling, or numbness.
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Dr Reddy explains that medical or dental intervention becomes necessary “if the jaw remains locked for more than a short period, if there is significant pain, visible swelling, difficulty breathing or swallowing, or repeated episodes of locking. Any history of trauma, neurological symptoms, or inability to close the mouth at all should prompt immediate evaluation.”
According to Dr Reddy, poor posture, especially prolonged forward head posture while using phones or laptops, places strain on the jaw and neck muscles. Chronic stress can lead to teeth clenching or grinding, which overloads the jaw joint. Habits like frequent wide yawning, gum chewing, nail biting, or resting the chin on the hand can also increase risk.
“Long-term prevention involves maintaining good posture, managing stress through relaxation techniques, avoiding excessive mouth opening, and addressing teeth grinding with professional guidance if needed. Simple lifestyle adjustments can significantly reduce the chances of recurrence,” suggests the expert.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.