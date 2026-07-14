Never force a locked jaw shut—doctors explain why

Most people associate jaw problems with mild clicking sounds or soreness, but in some cases, the jaw can suddenly lock in place and refuse to close, triggering panic and discomfort. This condition, often referred to as trismus, can occur unexpectedly during everyday activities such as yawning or eating, leaving people unsure what to do next.

Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician specialising in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, recently addressed this issue in an Instagram post, explaining why a jaw may lock open and how to handle it safely.

According to him, trismus typically involves the temporomandibular joint (TMJ) and can occur when the jaw opens too wide. As Dr Sood explained, “This can happen when the jaw opens too wide, after dental work, or when the muscles around the joint spasm, or the joint momentarily slips out of position.”