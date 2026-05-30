Jaw pain and nausea together? Why doctors say it needs immediate attention

Jaw pain is more likely to make most people think of a dental problem than a heart emergency. Nausea, meanwhile, may be blamed on something you ate. But when the two show up together, especially suddenly, doctors say they should not always be brushed off.

According to Dr Sushant Chhabra, Cluster Head, Emergency Medicine, Manipal Hospitals North-West Region, heart attacks do not always present with the dramatic, crushing chest pain many people expect.

“Sometimes the warning signs can be subtle, such as jaw pain, nausea, sweating, breathlessness, unusual fatigue, dizziness, acidity-like discomfort, or pain going to the shoulder, arm, neck, or back,” he tells indianexpress.com.