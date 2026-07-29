The biggest jaundice myth most Indians still believe: ‘…is not how we treat hepatitis’

LiverDoc, aka hepatologist Cyriac Abby Philips, took to X to bust the myth that jaundice, which is not a disease and is a symptom of a disease, can be liver-related or non-liver-related.

“Just want to pitch in here (again, sigh). This is a long-standing myth in South Asia when it comes to jaundice. Jaundice is not a disease; it’s the symptom of a disease. It can be liver-related or non-liver-related. Acute hepatitis leading to jaundice is the most common cause of jaundice in India. It’s due to food and water borne viruses. These are self-limiting. Meaning it will go away in a few days to weeks and does not require treatment. But it does require nutrition. Going on a bland diet, eating boiled food, sustaining on vegetables and avoiding oil is not how we treat jaundice or hepatitis,” he stressed in a post on X.

According to Philips, one should eat well, eat more… eat carbs, proteins, and fats. “Recovery will be quicker with good nutrition.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“Stop believing in and celebrating, or promoting ancient traditional myths. It only increases food anxiety and prolongs the disease course, and nothing else. My patients recover quickly because I allow them everything during treatment period. Fried foods, whey proteins, thick fruit smoothies, lean meat and poultry and desserts. It’s all fine.”

Dr Swapnil Sharma, consultant and chief surgeon – liver transplant, hepatobiliary, pancreas and GI onco surgery, Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, said that in the majority of cases, “there is no medical necessity for people to give up protein or to live solely on plain foods”. “In fact, the liver requires sufficient nutrition in order to repair itself and to aid in recovery. So long as a doctor does not recommend otherwise for a particular liver condition, it is advised to follow a balanced diet which includes protein, complex carbohydrates, healthy fats and fruits and vegetables. Protein can be obtained from foods such as dal, pulses, milk, curd, paneer, eggs, fish or lean meat, all of which help to preserve muscle mass and promote healing,” said Dr Sharma.

Dr Sharma said that jaundice is not a disease in itself. “While the liver is recovering, it keeps on carrying out its various important functions such as metabolism and detoxification. Poor nutrition may slow down the recovery process, cause a loss of muscle and weaken the immune system, thus making it more difficult for the body to recover. Patients can help themselves to recover more comfortably by eating sufficient calories and protein, remaining well hydrated and taking small, frequent meals if their appetite is poor,” said Dr Sharma.

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You can have protein (Photo: Freepik) You can have protein (Photo: Freepik)

Should there be any foods that it is genuinely necessary to avoid?

Rather than concentrating on unnecessary restrictions, it is better to steer clear of foods which place extra strain on the body. “Alcohol must be totally avoided until the liver has recovered. Oily, deep-fried and highly processed foods should be limited, not since they directly aggravate jaundice, but because they are difficult to digest and have little nutritional value. It is likewise advisable to avoid food that is unhygienic or water that is contaminated, particularly in the case of viral hepatitis, since it is important there to prevent further infections,” said Dr Sharma.

Just want to pitch in here (again, sigh) This is a long standing myth in South Asia when it comes to jaundice. Jaundice is not a disease, it’s the symptom of a disease. It can be liver related or non liver related. Acute hepatitis leading to jaundice is the most common cause… https://t.co/yxAdbgz9fw — TheLiverDoc™ (@theliverdoc) July 27, 2026

What to note?

It is a common belief that reducing one’s food intake allows the liver to ‘rest’, but in most cases the situation is the reverse.

“Limiting food without first seeking medical advice may cause the body to lack the nutrients it needs in order to heal. Recovery from jaundice has nothing to do with sticking to a tasteless or very restrictive diet; it is about having a balanced and nutritious diet that satisfies the body’s energy and protein needs. Since each patient is different, dietary recommendations should always be adapted to the specific cause of the jaundice rather than relying on old myths or home remedies.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.