‘Not out of danger’: Jasmin Bhasin shares critical update after Dubai birthday health scare

Jasmin Bhasin went to Dubai to usher in her 36th birthday in style. But life had other plans. The television actor shared a critical health update from the hospital bed, revealing that she was diagnosed with terminal ileitis, a small intestine inflammation.

In a quick clarification for her worried fans, Bhasin could be heard saying in her Instagram story: “I did not get medical clearance from my hospital to fly…because I’m still not out of the danger zone. Somehow, they have stabilised me with some injections, and right now I’m at the airport. As soon as I land, I will be going to another hospital, getting admitted and continuing my treatment.”

Her boyfriend, Aly Goni, also shared some snippets from the hospital, giving more insight about their celebration-turned-health horror in the caption of his Instagram post:

“We came here to celebrate your birthday, but life had other plans 😔 . Instead of making birthday memories, we’re in a hospital room. Seeing you in pain has been the hardest part of this trip. I’d trade every celebration just to see you healthy and smiling again.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

What exactly is terminal ileitis?

Dr Kaushik Subramanian, Senior Consultant – Surgical Gastroenterology, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, explains that Terminal ileitis is inflammation of the terminal ileum, which is the last stretch of the small intestine before it joins with the large bowel. “But it’s kind of tricky because terminal ileitis isn’t really a disease on its own, more like a clue or finding that can show up for a variety of reasons,” he says.

He says it is often connected with Crohn’s disease, because it targets that specific area. But there can be other causes, too.

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“They generally include bacterial infections, tuberculosis, certain meds for example long-term pain relievers (NSAIDs), a diminished blood flow to the intestine, and, less often, some immune system disorders that act in a slightly atypical way,” he tells indianexpress.com.

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What symptoms should people watch out for?

Dr Subramanian says that the symptoms can vary depending on what’s causing the inflammation, but the common ones include:

Pain in the lower right side of the abdomen

Diarrhoea, which may be persistent

Fever in some cases

Nausea or vomiting

Loss of appetite

Unintentional weight loss

Fatigue

“If the inflammation is severe or longstanding, patients may also notice blood in the stool, nutritional deficiencies or recurrent abdominal pain. Symptoms that last for more than a couple of weeks should never be ignored,” he shares.

What does treatment look like?

Dr Amit Mittal, Clinical Director & HOD, Gastroenterology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram adds that treatment depends on the actual cause, not just the symptoms in general.

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To determine the cause of the inflammation, doctors often use blood tests, stool tests, imaging scans and a colonoscopy with a biopsy. Dr Mittal says if it is due to an infection, then appropriate medicines are prescribed. “Crohn’s disease treatment may include anti-inflammatory drugs, immune-modifying drugs, biologic therapies and dietary changes,” he further informs.

Having said that, he points out that hydration and correction of nutritional deficiencies are also an important component of recovery.

Dr Subramanian stressed that treatment is not the same for everyone; that’s why “figuring out the real cause is the first step before starting therapy.”

Can terminal ileitis be prevented?

Dr Subramanian says that while every situation cannot be fully prevented, especially when it’s connected to autoimmune issues such as Crohn’s, you can certainly do a few things that cut down the chance of intestinal inflammation, or at least help you avoid some complications along the way.

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From keeping good food and water hygiene, so infections are less likely, to steering clear of unnecessary or overly long painkiller use like NSAIDs, unless your doctor has told you to, the doctor suggests some valuable tips.

“Try not to smoke, keep a well balanced diet, and if abdominal pain, persistent diarrhoea or unexplained weight loss keeps going for more than a couple weeks, get medical help instead of waiting it out,” he concludes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.