Try the Japanese art of Kintsugi and learn how to embrace imperfections

Kintsugi, an art form that the people in Japan follow, is an unusually beautiful practice in which they repair broken pottery pieces and put them back together, lending it a unique look. The idea behind this practice is to create something new out of broken things, embracing its flaws and imperfections in the process. By using this as a metaphor for healing the human soul, the art teaches an important lesson of creating something beautiful and resilient out of broken things.

While usually people fix broken things and try their best to hide the flaws, this unique practice of Kintsugi lays importance on highlighting it. Often layered with gold or other precious metals, the fault lines lend a beautiful look to the broken pieces.

Kintsugi is believed to be invented back in the 15th century when shogun Ashikaga Yoshimasa broke his favourite Chinese tea bowl and sent it back to China to get it repaired. The bowl was returned, fixed, but held together by ugly metal staples. The coarseness of the repair spurred the Japanese craftsman into finding a more elegant solution. They repaired the chips and cracks with real gold which lent a unique design to the cup.

Immersing in this creative process, people are expected to adopt a new perspective that allows them to analyse the pain that people suffer during any kind of heartbreak and then enjoy the process of transforming it into something beautiful, without hiding the scars.