Japan sleeps 471 minutes a night yet has high life expectancy: Expert explains why

Sleep health depends on more than the number of hours spent in bed, with quality and regularity also playing an important role. (Image Source: Pexels)

Healthy sleeping habits depend on the duration, quality, and regularity of sleep. Most adults need about seven to nine hours of sleep, though the amount varies from person to person. Some people may do well on a little less sleep, while others require more to feel rested and stay healthy.

Data from the National Library of Medicine also show that reported sleep duration varies across nations, with Asians (e.g., Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines) sleeping, on average, less than people in other nations.

Additionally, as per a report by calendar-uk.co.uk, “A survey conducted in 2021 showed people in Japan slept on average 471 minutes per night, equaling about seven hours and 51 minutes. The average sleeping time on weekdays was slightly lower.”