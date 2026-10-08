Japan sleeps 471 minutes a night yet has high life expectancy: Expert explains why

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Healthy sleeping habits depend on the duration, quality, and regularity of sleep. Most adults need about seven to nine hours of sleep, though the amount varies from person to person. Some people may do well on a little less sleep, while others require more to feel rested and stay healthy.
Data from the National Library of Medicine also show that reported sleep duration varies across nations, with Asians (e.g., Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines) sleeping, on average, less than people in other nations.
Additionally, as per a report by calendar-uk.co.uk, “A survey conducted in 2021 showed people in Japan slept on average 471 minutes per night, equaling about seven hours and 51 minutes. The average sleeping time on weekdays was slightly lower.”
However, despite sleeping less, Japanese people live healthier lives
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
We asked an expert to know more.
Dr Seema Dhir, Unit Head & Sr. Consultant – Internal Medicine, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, says, “Japan averages about 6.5 hours of sleep, which is less than India and most countries, yet its people live longer and healthier lives.”
Here are some of the reasons she cited:
It’s not the length of your sleep that counts for health. According to Dr Dhir, “Someone who sleeps fewer hours but feels refreshed in the morning, maintains a consistent schedule and functions well during the day may have better sleep health than someone who spends more time in bed but has fragmented and poor-quality sleep.”
She stresses the importance of lifestyle, as well as sleep, and how overall health can be affected by diet, physical activity, stress, alcohol intake, medical conditions and daily routines.
The better question is not just, “How many hours did you sleep?” It is also, “Was your sleep restful, regular and enough for your body?
“Spending five hours or nine hours in bed, constant daytime sleepiness, trouble concentrating, loud snoring, frequent awakenings and the need for stimulants to stay alert can all be signs that the quality of your sleep needs attention,” Dr Dhir adds.
Sleep quality matters because a person may be in bed for eight hours but wake up frequently, sleep lightly and have untreated problems such as sleep apnea.
In such cases, the body may not receive enough restorative sleep. Good sleep is important for memory, immunity, metabolism, mood, blood pressure and heart health.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.