Jankee Mehta gets emotional after donating breast milk: ‘I’ve pumped every single day’

Jankee Mehta, nee Parekh, wife of television actor Nakuul Mehta, recently opened up about her emotional story of donating breast milk. “Yesterday, I gave away 90 packets of my stored breast milk as my first donation to the milk bank, and I genuinely wasn’t prepared for how emotional that would make me feel. I’ve had such mixed feelings and have cried on and off through the day,” she captioned an Instagram post.

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Revealing why, Mehta added: “Ever since Rumi was born, I’ve pumped every single day. Multiple times. Half asleep, exhausted, telling myself just one more session. Bag after bag. Labelling, storing, making space, repeating. And a part of me always felt maybe my baby would need it someday. I had no idea these little milk bags held so much emotion for me. Because for me, it was never just milk. It was discipline. Effort. Love. So much of what my body has gone through these past months.”