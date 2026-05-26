Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘best weight loss tip’: ‘You will become skinny in half a day’

Janhvi Kapoor, currently promoting her upcoming release Pedda, gave us a quick insight into her prep for song choreographies during a recent media interaction. “The best weight loss tip I can give you all — Try to do a song with Ram Charan sir, you will become skinny in half a day,” she jokingly shared. While her statement can come across as a fun exaggeration, it is true that rigorous dance can help in losing weight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohith Kumar (@thetfiupdates)

How can dance help lose weight?

Dr Vajalla Shravani, MPT, fitness and Pilates expert at Tone30 Pilates, believes an hour of rigorous dance can help an average person burn anywhere between 350 to 600 calories, depending on their body weight, intensity of movement, and consistency of steps.

She adds that this is comparable to a brisk one-hour Zumba session and only slightly lower than running at a moderate pace. “Because dance involves continuous footwork and upper body movement, it keeps the heart rate elevated throughout, giving you a calorie burn similar to many structured cardio workouts while feeling much more enjoyable and social,” she elaborates.

Besides its weight loss benefits, Sonal Khangarot, counsellor and psychotherapist at The Answer Room, highlights how dance has a positive impact on brain health. “Dancing activates multiple regions of the brain simultaneously like motor control, memory and emotional regulation centres. When people dance they engage in complex movements which improves coordination, gait, balance and spatial awareness,” she tells indianexpress.com.

According to her, the benefits of dance extend beyond immediate physical improvements. “Over time it helps in mental agility and memory retention. Studies also show that regular dancing reduces risk of dementia and formulates new neural connections — neurogenesis,” she elaborates.

Khangarot says that when dancing with others especially in a group or a synchronised manner our brain releases oxytocin often called the bonding hormone. It develops a feeling of trust, belongingness and cooperation. “Dancing in a formation together often makes us have a feeling of shared purpose which creates a feeling of trust and harmony, and helps in connecting at a deeper level,” she notes.

ALSO READ | World Dance Day: How dance rejuvenates your body and mind

“Dancing provides a platform of moving, creating different moves, dancing to different rhythms and exploring movements which will be in sync with the music. It enhances areas of the brain which are responsible for creative thinking and problem solving and also heightens spatial ability.”

Furthermore, she adds that dancing requires openness, spontaneity and improvisation which helps one become better at problem solving.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.