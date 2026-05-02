Janhvi Kapoor on struggling with alcohol dependence: ‘I felt the need to just get drunk’

Janhvi Kapoor, during a recent appearance on Figuring Out with Raj Shamani, provided a candid reflection on the subtle indicators that suggest it may be time to reevaluate one’s relationship with alcohol. During the conversation, she highlighted how sometimes, the wake-up call may not be a massive explosion, but a quiet, visceral realisation — be it a physical reaction or a smell that drags you back to the past you so wanted to avoid.

In the episode, the Param Sundari actor said, “I would not say I was addicted or I was abusing alcohol, but I was drinking frequently. And this was after a very traumatic experience in my life. I felt the need to just like, ‘I need to get drunk’.”

She further elaborated, “I didn’t like what it was doing to my body. I didn’t like how I was feeling when I was waking up. That feeling of a hangover, it gives me such an ick. It started…it was so weird. I could smell on myself a smell very familiar to someone in my life who struggled with addiction, and I would associate that smell with, ‘Okay, it’s not a good day.'”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Murali Krishna, Visiting Consultant, Psychiatry & Counselling Services, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, explains that social drinking often begins as a bonding tool. “Alcohol can reduce social anxiety and make interactions feel easier, especially for people who draw energy from being around others. Over time, however, the brain may start linking alcohol with confidence, comfort, and connection,” he says, and that subtle association is where things can shift.

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Most people like to take it easy and go with the flow, especially in social settings. But, Dr Krishna says that dependence does not always look like drinking alone at home. It can develop quietly when a person starts feeling that social situations are incomplete without alcohol.

“People develop dependence when they consume alcohol to achieve relaxation, stress relief, or social confidence, or human connection. People depend on alcohol because of its emotional effects, not because of its surrounding environment,” elaborates Dr Krishna.

Dr Shuchin Bajaj, founder-director of Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, adds that factors such as personal health, individual circumstances, and potential family history of alcohol-related problems must be considered if you’re a regular drinker.

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When to stop

“If someone is experiencing negative effects on their physical or mental health, relationships, or overall well-being due to alcohol, they may want to consider giving it up or seeking professional advice,” he says, adding that in such a situation, contemplating leaving alcohol permanently is imperative.

Dr Shrey Srivastav, Assistant Professor at the Department of Internal Medicine, Sharda Hospital, Greater Noida, says that alcohol suppresses a person’s REM sleep (Rapid Eye Movement sleep), and once you stop drinking, in the first week itself, you will start experiencing mental clarity and better sleep. This will also reduce your anxiety and enhance your overall mood. “Those struggling to lose weight may also experience a breakthrough after quitting alcohol, as it contributes to excessive calorie intake,” he adds.

Dr Bajaj also lists out that some individuals may experience psychological benefits such as a sense of achievement, increased self-control, and a fresh perspective on their relationship with alcohol. According to him, taking a break from alcohol can offer an opportunity for individuals to reflect on their drinking habits, reevaluate their relationship with alcohol, and potentially make long-term positive changes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.