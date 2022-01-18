Detoxify the body with this immunity, energy-boosting jaggery drink (recipe inside)

It is a good idea to kickstart your mornings with refreshing drinks that are also healthy and energising. As such, have you ever tried jaggery water, which, according to yoga coach Avni Talsania, is a morning energiser.

“I started my day with this cooling drink after a day of fasting. Jaggery is made by evaporating the water from sugar cane juice or palm sap,” she shared.

Why jaggery water?

It’s a healthier (and tastier) alternative to iced tea and lemonade! This remedy has been supported in traditional medicine books too, she mentioned.

“According to Ayurveda, warm water and jaggery together work as an excellent antidote for your health. It boosts the natural digestive enzymes, speeds up digestion and is also helpful for kidney-related ailments,” she added.

She further listed some more benefits:

*Jaggery, with its potent nutrient-rich benefits, can also keep and alleviate certain symptoms of seasonal cold, cough and flu. It contains several phenolic compounds in it which fight oxidative stress, relax the body and manage your health in an effective manner.

*It helps boost resistance against infections, and hence, strengthens immunity.

*It even cleans the respiratory tracts, lungs, food pipe, stomach and intestine.

*It is loaded with antioxidants and minerals like zinc, iron, phosphorus, selenium, potassium, magnesium, vitamins B1, B6 and C.

*Plus, it is loaded with good fibre amount, which removes toxins and helps clean your digestive system easily.

*The potassium content in it helps balance out the electrolyte and mineral level in the body, boosts metabolism, and gives you energy to build up a sweat when you workout.

*Jaggery and warm water also help detoxify the body.

“The best thing is it’s not an empty calorie source that’s nutrient deficient like sugar – it’s backed with goodness,” said Talsania.

How to make it?

Ingredients

Jaggery

Chia seeds

Lemon

Mint leaves

Method

*Boil jaggery in water till it melts completely.

*Cool it for 10-15 minutes.

*Squeeze 3-4 lemon in the boiled jaggery water.

*Let it cool for another half an hour.

*Shake it well before serving.

*Add chia seeds and mint leaves for better taste.

“Sip slowly while you savour,” mentioned Talsania.

