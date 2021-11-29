Know how jaggery is made from sugarcane (plus nine amazing health benefits)

Jaggery or gur, as it is commonly known, is a healthy alternative to sugar and a staple food item in many Indian households. But, did you know that it is nothing less than a superfood, especially during the winter months?

From aiding digestion and weight loss to preventing anaemia and pain — consuming jaggery during winter has a host of health benefits.

Recently, chef Kunal Kapur took to Instagram to share a video that showed how jaggery is made from sugarcane. Further, he shared some health benefits of eating jaggery in winter. Check out the video here.

Here’s why you should consume jaggery in winter, as shared by the chef.

*It generates heat inside the body.

*It helps boosts immunity.

*Helps prevent constipation and enhances the production of digestive enzymes.

*Jaggery also helps in preventing joint pain.

*It detoxifies the body.

*Eating jaggery can also ease menstrual cramp pain.

*Jaggery is rich in iron contents. Thus, it helps prevent anaemia.

*It also prevents respiratory problems.

*It boosts body metabolism and aids weight loss.

